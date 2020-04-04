Coronavirus gives boxing gyms and coaches another type of fight

On March 29, Hector Roca celebrated his 80th birthday in his apartment along Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, practicing social distancing instead of training fighters at Gleason’s Gym as he has done for 52 years.

“I’m fine, I follow the rules and stay at home,” Roca told the Post. “I try to relax because for 80 years I have never been relaxed. But I plan to do the right thing; stay at home, look at me and wait until it’s all over. We do not know when. Only God knows when. “

Roca is one of 92 coaches who worked at the famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, which closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s right, 92. “About 55 of them are full-time,” said owner Bruce Silverglade. “The rest are part-time and most of them have been there for a long time.”

Not everyone is as famous as Roca, who has trained 22 world champions, including Iran Barkley, Arturo Gatti and Buddy McGirt. He also trained his share of actors such as Hillary Swank for her Oscar-winning role in “Million Dollar Baby”, John Leguizamo for the film “Undefeated” and Craig Bierko for the role of Max Baer in “Cinderella Man”.

“I have worked in 16 films and have played a few,” said Roca by telephone.

But like most other boxing coaches, they lived their lives working from client to client, a daily cash business that, like so many in this world, ended in an instant when the coronavirus struck the three states region.

Gleason closed its doors two weeks ago. The lively gym where locals jumped rope and hit a heavy sack alongside world champions and celebrities was suddenly silent. Trainers who offered daily instructions had nowhere to work.

“If you haven’t saved anything, you’re having trouble now,” said Roca. “I saved some. I don’t know how far it can go. At the moment, I am comfortable and I hope things will get better.”

Some trainers offer video sessions, but the majority simply try to survive.

“This is a terrible situation for coaches,” said Silverglade. “Many of these guys and girls don’t have a lot of savings. They teach a lesson and go home and use that money. They don’t worry about playing their rent. They are wondering how to buy food. “

New York State Boxing Hall of Fame and Ring 8 are among those offering help. They created a $ 10,000 fund to help boxers and boxing staff in New York and New Jersey in need during the pandemic. All applicants (boxers, coaches, cut men, etc.) must hold a license issued by the New York State Athletic Commission, the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board or USA Boxing. Forms can be submitted to NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy at [email protected] or by phone at 516-313-2304.

“There are guys out there who have no income,” said Duffy. “They have nothing to fall back on like unemployment or a 401K. We just want to lend them a hand. At least they can buy groceries for a week or two. “

Ring 8 is a charitable organization founded in 1954 to help boxers in need. Most financial aid is granted without fanfare. “We don’t like to mention names,” said Duffy. “We want to give them their integrity.”

Duffy said he expects the initial $ 10,000 fund to be exhausted by the end of the month.

Silverglade spent the first week of closure renovating the gymnasium. The rings were repaired, new equipment was brought in and a new coat of paint was applied to the walls.

“When we can reopen it will be nice and clean and disinfected,” he said.

Roca plans to be one of the first to walk through the door.

“I have worked there for 52 years,” he said. “This is my second home and I want to continue doing it. Boxing coaches never retire. “