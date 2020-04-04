Column: There will be no closure for senior athletes this spring

It was going to be the year that Cooper Gilmour would grab the attention of the scouts as a left fielder and second baseman for Orange Lutheran, who is ranked # 1 in the nation by MaxPreps. Then the new coronavirus pandemic hit, suddenly shutting down high school sports and the rest of the world.

“I’m not currently hired. As an elder, it has been really difficult,” said Gilmour. “I was hoping to get a lot of visibility this year by being in the field.”

It was going to be the last season, Los Alamitos softball pitcher Tyler Denhart would play alongside the girls she has known since she was 6 years old, her national teammates and Griffin friends. She had waited her turn to become an impact player in a perpetually solid program and seized her chance, passing 6-0 for the Griffins 10-0 and enjoying the benefits of being a senior.

Cancellation by the Interscholastic Federation of California of the rest of the high school spring sports season, announced Friday, means that Denhart and thousands of other high school athletes from southern California will not finish what they started . They understand why the cancellation had to happen. This does not make it easier to accept that they are losing precious moments that they can no longer live.

“It was certainly difficult to put my head around,” said Denhart, who has signed up for southern Utah. “I would say it sucks for all athletes because we all had so much ahead of us. And we seniors were our last year and we wanted to make it something special, but we didn’t get that chance. “

Los Alamitos coach Rob Weil also feels melancholy. Griffins’ season ended the day after their discovery of first place in the country. They didn’t have a chance to take advantage of this and race for a national title.

“It’s a shame,” he said on Friday. “Our elders were great leaders. It was a great start to the season for which we thought we would do well. “

There will be no senior day or traditional team banquet, but Weil is committed to compensating for that.

“We always recognize our elders with some type of gift,” he said, “and we will certainly do it again this year if that means I have to personally deliver it to their house and leave it on their verandah. We we just got our photos back.… Maybe we’ll just drive and take them to all of the kids’ homes and leave them on the porch and signal them to cheer them on. ”

Chris Vogt, baseball coach of number 7 Ayala High in Chino Hills, changed the tone of his communication with his players to focus on their emotional well-being.

“Some of them did not understand it. ‘What do you mean? Everyone I know is fine.’ And I think it was difficult at first to understand why everything stopped, ‘said he said. “I was a high school student when [the Sept. 11 attacks] happened and it was a tangible thing. With the pandemic, because you don’t see it, it’s difficult.

“At the beginning, I simply asked,” Do you play fishing? “And stuff like that. Now, it’s more like “How are you?” I spoke at length to a few elderly people. They are upset. It was a very, very close-knit group of seniors to sophomores. “

Disappointment also persists for some winter sports athletes. Members of the Paloma Valley High women’s basketball team at Menifee, title winners of the Southern Section of the 4AA Division, were in the gym with their bags and pickup trucks packed for the state championship game in Sacramento on March 12 when they learned that the final had been canceled. They ate breakfast and parted, the best 34-3 season ever ended. It was devastating.

“Especially for the two seniors who had experienced the program at its lowest level and who were part of this transformation. For their season to end this way, it was heartbreaking, “said coach Matthew Dale. “We communicate through text messages and group texts, but you go from seeing someone everyday for six months to now, we don’t even get a sense of closure.”

Playing for the state championship, Dale said, “It may be something that happens commonly in schools like Mater Dei or something like that, but for our little school to be there and have that chance, it just doesn’t happen, maybe never again. Who knows?”

It’s the worst, losing unique opportunities. “Now we don’t have a ball. We don’t have a graduation party and we just spend a year with our friends, which makes it memorable,” said Denhart. “It’s difficult. “

Orange Lutheran pitcher Christian Rodriguez, a senior who has signed up for Cal State Fullerton but is awaiting the Major League Baseball draft, hoped until recently that the CIF would find a way to end the season. “I feel a lot of pain and sadness, as do many of my teammates,” he said.

“The group we had this year was really special and to hear that I couldn’t walk on the ground with my brothers and try to reach this goal of winning CIF is heartbreaking. To say that I played my last college baseball game against Mater Dei [on March 11] is unreal. “

Each year, Orange Lutheran coach Eric Borba plays his seniors in the Lancers’ last home game. He did not play them all on March 11. “Now I would have liked,” he said.

Borba hopes to honor them and the whole team one day. “Whenever it’s over, whether it’s two weeks, a month, a year, we will find a way to do something together as a group,” he said. “On the ground, I think, where the guys put on their uniforms and are on the ground together and in a dugout canoe.”

In the midst of a health crisis that has changed our way of life, the cancellation of a sports season in high school may seem inconsequential. Yet it is a painful tear in the fabric of so many lives, a tear that cannot be completely repaired.