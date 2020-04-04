Column: Did tennis say goodbye to the Bryan brothers?

You know this scene from “The Matrix” when Cypher disconnects his comrades from Nebuchadnezzar and Switch, shaking his head in disbelief, says “not like that … not like that?” This is what it was after the cancellation of Wimbledon this week. Bad enough for the event to be the best move for Roger Federer and Serena williams to add to their collection of titles, but the greatest men’s double team of all time lost yet another opportunity to say goodbye.

In November, California natives Bob and Mike Bryan announced that the 2020 U.S. Open would be their last touring appearance. And while American players like Andy Roddick and the Williams sisters have drawn more attention over the years, this dynamic 41-year-old American duo has won more games, won more titles and spent more weeks at number 1. to say goodbye to the game they like, but not like that. Not with cancellations. And with each, the farewell tour for the Bryans becomes unfairly shorter. An abbreviation, remember, that started at home with Indian Wells.

“We were looking forward to that one the most,” said Mike, born two minutes before his brother in Camarillo. “So when this tournament fell we were looking forward to Miami because Bob is a guy from South Florida and that thing fell. Obviously, this is the right decision, but it does not hurt to not thank our fans in our hometown one last time. ”

Which brings up this question: will they delay retirement so that they can get a good shipment? Of course, they are in a group, can comment on television or play on the senior tour if they wish. These options will always exist for them. The tour will not be.

“We haven’t decided,” said Bob. “We had this rigorous plan to say goodbye and get the adrenaline going out one last time and to fill up on the tour before moving on to the next stage of our lives. Now it looks like we won’t be getting most of this filling. What are we going to do if it is canned? We had things we wanted to do on tour and our bodies are feeling great right now, but who knows? A year can make a big difference. “

Is not it true?

From the Rams and Dodgers passing from appearances to the championship not approaching, to the Lakers and Clippers passing from not approaching the favorites of the title, we know firsthand that the world of sport is a target that is evolving rapidly. One year ago , the twins were winners in Miami. Now it seems they will never play it again because of the pandemic. But the couple know as well as anyone the dangers and the anxiety that the virus inspires.

“My wife Nadia is pregnant and had a fever one night, so we were very worried about the baby,” said Mike. “We were locked out, but we had construction work in the house, so we had people inside. Fortunately, the fever went down, but it was a really scary time for us to especially since this is our first and we didn’t know what was going on. “

Her brother Bob had a similar fear.

“We were in town for Nadia’s baby shower and we took a flight that night, but Michelle [his wife] fell ill and was tested. They threw out her results because she didn’t meet all the criteria, so she ended up quarantining herself in a hotel for a week just to be sure. I left food outside the door of his hotel because we have three children and we were worried. By the time it got better, everything was in full swing until the pandemic.

“Then I got sick and we talked. I got a hotel room and she looked after the kids until I got better. It was the first day that my wife had spent a night away from the children. That’s how seriously we take it. “

While it’s not clear when the ATP tour game will resume for those of us wanting a new tennis action, the Bryans competed in an All-Star World team tennis competition last month which will be aired Saturday morning on CBS. In addition to the twins, recently retired Maria Sharapova with 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Sam Querrey, Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig and 13th position Madison Keys are on deck.

“I can see us play World Team Tennis after retirement if they want to see us,” said Bob. “We really appreciate the format. It’s fast and fun, and the packaging indicates how tennis should be packed. I think this league could develop and keep more of the season. For now, it’s three weeks. I think it could take two months. “

The twins made their tour debut in 1995 at the U.S. Open. They became professionals in 1998. Bob already had hip surgery which kept him out of the game for much of 2018. Meanwhile, Mike teamed up with another American Jack sock and won Wimbledon and the US Open. The fact that the Bryans returned to win tournaments, including Miami last year and Delray Beach this year, is a testament to both modern science and their talent. But they will be 42 years later this month.

“During this time, there is a lot of uncertainty and everyone is worried about their loved ones and staying healthy, but on the tennis side, it’s pretty stress free,” said Bob. “Everyone is in the same boat. It’s just a matter of how much we have in the tank once we start playing again. “

Mike too was philosophical about their potential for the past few days.

“We came into this world together, and we will probably go out together,” he said. “Understanding what we are going to do between the two is new, unknown, but first we have to understand what is left on the ground. Then we will find out what lies ahead.”