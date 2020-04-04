Coach K calls Fauci “American leader” in the fight against coronaviruses

Dr. Anthony Fauci was anointed as “American playmaker” in the coronavirus crisis, by none other than the legendary Coach K.

Mike Krzyzewski of Duke University, who has five NCAA championships to his credit, chatted with Fauci on his radio broadcast on Friday, reporting on the pandemic in terms of hoops – with the world’s largest professional country health noting “we are not even at halftime” In the fight against COVID-19.

“If you want to make the analogy with basketball, right now we have a team that is a very powerful team, and that’s the virus,” said Fauci who was once a high school basketball player from New York. “And what we have to do is we have to play a press on the whole field.”

Even with a home advantage, the number of daily deaths in the country is increasing rapidly. Fauci, 79, told Krzyzewski on the basketball program “Basketball and Beyond” that the Americans must stay in the game and get the kids to play hard too.

A veteran player who has gone from man to man against other epidemics like Ebola, Fauci said that we cannot depend on a vaccine that will not come before 12 to 18 months.

“I mean, we can’t let them drop the ball to dribble,” said Fauci. “We just have to be on them.”