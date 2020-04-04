With college sports closed, his Trojans stuck in isolation and the status of the next football season in motion due to COVID-19, Clay Helton is trying to focus on the silver liners.

In the late afternoon, he walks with his wife, Angela. Overtime with their three children. Magnificent sunsets from its balcony. The work of teachers everywhere. The wonders of the Zoom app.

“Everything is doubled with money,” said the USC coach.

Panic during the coming season remains omnipresent, as the difficult decisions on how to proceed post-pandemic approach in the coming months.

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott said this week that he hoped decisions on the start date for the season could be made by May 31, when the suspension of activities of the team should expire.

Helton would not speculate on the future of the season when contacted by telephone on Friday. But while he considered what a return to normal college football might require, Helton suggested that his team would likely need a “minimum of four weeks” of ramp-up before continuing safely with the camp in the fall.

This ramp-up period, said Helton, has been a talking point on recent conference calls with Pac-12 coaches. Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly suggested a similar schedule with reporters this week, while Scott mentioned the possibility of a “longer than normal” training camp “to account for the fact that we missed the spring.”

Not all coaches asked for the same level of caution. Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who was hired during the offseason, told reporters that he thought “almost 30 days [of practice] would be pretty good “by themselves.

“There are a lot of new coaches, new coordinators coming in, even in our league,” said Helton. “We are one of them. To be able to [the players] in the functional form of football as well as being able to physically install these systems is crucial. “

No off-season training or practice will be allowed until USC reopens its campus for students. With the fall camp still scheduled for early August, maintaining the current football schedule with a month of ramp-up would require the campus to reopen in early July.

A memo from the USC provost office said Friday that the campus would not be open to students for at least the university’s first summer term, which ends on June 30. A decision on the second summer quarter, which runs from July 1 to August 11, would be made in late April, says the memo.

The move could have a profound effect on USC football plans. If university leaders choose to keep the campus closed to students for this second summer term, it is unclear how sports at USC could play out before August 11.

USC is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Alabama in Arlington, Texas.

In the meantime, Helton and his team have tried to keep the players engaged. Thanks to an NCAA decision this week, coaches are now eligible for four hours of instruction per week, up from two. Strength and conditioning trainer Aaron Ausmus also continued to film workouts and post them on a private Instagram feed for gamers.

Ausmus explained in USC’s Trojans Live radio that players will still need time to familiarize themselves with a training program before they are ready for football. Helton reiterated this need on Friday, comparing the process to the re-acclimatization of former USC cornerback Adoree Jackson to football after the track season.

“We took the time to take a month to get Adoree back into football before we even thought of putting him in a situation where he could be injured,” said Helton. “I think it’s going to be very similar.

“You’re going to end up having a situation, where … you get together, and you get back into team football, while doing physical installations, probably like NFL OTA, and going through non-contact stuff.” Then you start a physical training camp, when everyone is ready to put this kind of pressure on the body. “

When this could happen, Helton cannot begin to know.

“We will come back to it,” he said. “The game will open at some point. But for now, let’s put the priorities first. “

Until that is the case, Helton will have to content himself with training his own children in their homework. Unlike its players, this patience wears out quickly.

“The kids are overtrained right now,” he said with a laugh. “I know they are already fed up with me.”