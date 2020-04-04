The California Interschool Federation announced Friday that the rest of the high school spring sports season has been canceled.

The 10 section commissioners from across the state held a teleconference and confirmed that they no longer have options with an increasing number of school districts announcing this week that their schools will remain closed due to distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining major state championship was in athletics, scheduled to take place May 29-30 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Since the schools closed three weeks ago and the sports season has been suspended, high school athletes have tried to stay positive and have continued to train alone in case the season resumes. Now reality has to sink.

“I think everyone feels the same way,” said Studio City Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, a draft pick likely in the first round if professional baseball had its annual draft in June. “It’s a good time for everyone to buckle up and figure out how to shred when things don’t go your way. It’s much bigger than sport at this point. The health and safety of people should be a top priority. “

Commissioners have discussed the idea of ​​allowing state schools to play one last game this summer if the environment allows it so that seniors can put on their school uniforms one last time, according to people familiar with the call. This discussion was not mentioned in the CIF declaration but it will be up to each section to decide according to their summer rules.

CIF should form committees to develop emergency plans for fall sports.

“We will be working with the chapters to take the lead for the fall,” said Ron Nocetti, Executive Director of CIF. “We all hope that the contingencies we offer will not be necessary, but we will have plans in place.” There are still so many unknowns and fluids. The plans that we discuss with the sections will be if we start on time or if we start and then have to take a break. ”

With regard to the summer dead periods which require each school and each sport to take time off, it is up to each of the 10 sections to decide whether or not to continue the dead periods.