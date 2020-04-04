China to hold national day of mourning for coronavirus “martyrs”

China observed a rare national day of mourning for its coronavirus “martyrs” on Saturday, a dark day that coincided with the country’s annual Ching Ming festival, or tomb-sweeping festival.

The day traditionally involves the Chinese paying homage to their ancestors and loved ones by visiting their graves to remove weeds and sweep away dirt, burn incense and offer food, wine and paper money so that grandmother and grandfather can enjoy the afterlife.

With most of these activities still prohibited in much of the country, with various quarantine levels still in place, Chinese President Xi Jinping ruled the country in three minutes of silence at 10 a.m.

Dressed in black and wearing a white chrysanthemum symbolizing the grief pinned on his reverse, Xi paid tribute to the victims of the Beijing epidemic, as well as to a host of other senior leaders, the South China Morning Post Report.

As people stood in silence, the sound of aerial sirens exploded across the country with the horns of cars, trains and ships in what the official Chinese news agency Xinhua called a “groan of pain” for three minutes, reported the AP.

It is the first time that China has organized a national day of mourning for a public health crisis.

Flags across the country and in overseas embassies were flown at half-mast and all public entertainment was suspended for the day.

Chinese government websites and state media, including Xinhua and People’s Daily, have changed their colors to black and white for the day. Online celebrities like the star of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” Fan bingbing traded their glamorous social media profile photos for dark gray or black photos, garnering millions of “likes” from fans. Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent suspended all online gaming on Saturday.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of the epidemic, all traffic lights in urban areas turned red at 10 a.m. and all road traffic stopped for three minutes, Reuters reported. . About 75 percent of those confirmed dead by the virus in China were in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China that is still under quarantine, which is due to be lifted on Wednesday.