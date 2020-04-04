Airmen desperate to escape from Russia broke out in a riot on Friday when officials canceled Aeroflot’s last flight from Moscow to New York – even though the plane had already started taxiing on the runway.

“People start to panic and go crazy,” says Montana-born passenger Ballet star Julian Mackay, 22, said in a cell phone video that he recorded from his seat on the plane that was suddenly going nowhere.

Officials could be heard in the background, shouting in Russian, “Get up!” Get up! “As a passenger yelled back,” We’re not going anywhere! “

“There are people screaming,” said Mackay in the clip. “This is the last flight of the month and they paid a lot of money to be on this flight … It’s chaos. “

Mackay, a star of the Mikhailovsky Theater Ballet in St. Petersburg was on board with his 19-year-old brother Nicolas.

The two were desperate to return to the United States to be with their dying father, Gregory.

“I’m just trying to go home to be with my dad in his final WTF Aeroflot days ?!” Mackay said in a text.

“You sell expensive tickets, put everyone on board, and then throw everyone away, almost causing a riot.”

Authorities confiscated passenger passports and even prohibited them from touching their luggage, which fueled outrage on board.

The Kommersant newspaper said the flight was canceled at the last minute because it had to pick up stranded Russians in America – but Vladimir Putin’s government has now blocked anyone entering Russia, even its own citizens, because of coronavirus problems.

The Russian Consulate in New York has confirmed that the return flight of the plane from New York to Moscow had been canceled.

“According to the information we have, Rosaviatsiya (Russian Air Transport Agency – TASS) canceled the Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow,” said a message posted on Facebook.

“The task now is to inform the passengers of the flight cancellation.”

TASS said earlier that the next flight from New York is scheduled for April 7-8, unless Aeroflot can accept an additional flight.

Mackay was the first American to graduate from higher and lower schools at the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet Academy.