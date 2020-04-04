On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines recommending that the public voluntarily wear a base fabric or non-medical fabric mask that can be purchased online or simply made at home.

“The transmission of symptomless individuals plays a more important role in the spread of the virus than previously thought,” President Trump said when the guidelines were announced at a White House briefing. “So you don’t seem to have any symptoms and it is still being transferred.”

He stressed that this announcement did not replace the rules of social distancing and said that the government was not recommending medical grade masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. He also described the guidelines as voluntary. “I don’t think I’m going to do it.”

This decision comes at a time when a growing number of local and state agencies are offering similar advice.

California authorities said on Wednesday that covering your face could keep you from getting the new coronavirus or spreading it to others, but they said it shouldn’t be seen as a substitute for social distancing. , hand washing and other safety measures.

“Face covers could provide additional protection against COVID-19, but Californians should not have a false sense of security if they choose to wear them.” Make sure you also stay within six feet of others if you have to leave your home for groceries or prescriptions, “said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement.

State officials have said people should not use medical or surgical masks, which medical personnel desperately need.

So far, the CDC has said that healthy people do not need a mask if they are not working in a health facility or treating an infected person. But in recent days, the federal agency is wondering if it should modify its recommendations and approve the use of homemade masks.

Riverside County health officials released new masks advice on Tuesday, covering essentials such as groceries and medical checkups.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that anyone performing essential tasks, such as shopping for food, should wear homemade non-medical face covers, or even bandanas, as people from other countries.

“To be clear, you should always stay at home. There is no excuse to suddenly get out of everything, ”said Garcetti.