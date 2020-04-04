Hang on to your cats!

Fast-spread coronavirus can be spread between your feline pets, according to new Chinese study.

Researchers at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute discovered that cats were not only susceptible to COVID-19, but could also pass it on to their furry friends.

But other animals – such as dogs, chickens, and pigs – are unlikely to catch or spread the virus, the study found. And there is no direct evidence that cats could infect people.

“We have found that SARS-CoV-2 replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens and ducks, but effectively in ferrets and cats,” reads a summary of the study. “We have discovered that the virus is transmitted to cats via respiratory droplets.”

The study has not yet been peer reviewed, however, experts outside the study said the results were credible.

Professor Jonathan Ball, virologist at the University of Nottingham, told the Guardian that similar observations of transmission in cats had been made regarding the SARS virus.

However, he pointed out that cats are not a major culprit in the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than a million people worldwide.

“Human-to-human transmission is clearly the main driver, so there is no need to panic about cats as an important source of the virus,” he told the agency.

“Obviously, if you think you have COVID-19 and are sharing a house with a cat, then it would be wise to limit close interactions with your furry friend until you are better.”

The study comes after a cat in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus last Friday – after catching the potentially deadly virus from an infected owner.