A massive crowd of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt threw coronavirus warnings into the wind to send their captain – alongside their former captain after he was abruptly relieved of his duties.

Captain Brett Crozier – the captain of the ship that was reassigned because the Navy said he had violated protocol by alerting senior officials of a coronavirus outbreak on his boat – received a proud and noisy farewell Friday morning , images of its release published on social networks.

Hundreds of service members ignored the protocol of social distancing and filled the deck of the Roosevelt hangar to pay tribute to their former chief, one day after he was ousted by senior naval officers.

The decision was clearly not underwater for the large crowd of sailors, as they signaled their opposition to Crozier’s superiors who decided to send him to pack on land.

“Captain Crozier!” the crew shouted to rhythmic applause, a video shows.

“This is how you send one of the greatest captains you have ever had!” a man can be heard in another video proudly proclaiming. “The goat! The man for the people!”

The dramatic farewell to the commander comes after Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, announced on Thursday that Crozier would be relieved of his duties, although he will remain in the Navy.

The master concerned attracted the anger of his superiors when, on March 30, he sent a memorandum asking him to allow him to unload seamen infected with COVID-19.

“We are not at war. Sailors don’t need to die, “wrote the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “If we don’t act now, we can’t take good care of our most reliable asset – our sailors.”

In response, Modly claimed that Crozier had sent an unsecured classified email to a “wide range of people” in violation of Navy directives.

In doing so, said Modly, the captain “unnecessarily sounded the alarm for the families of our sailors and Marines without intending to respond to these concerns”.

More than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for the deadly virus as of Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.