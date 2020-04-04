Brooke Baldwin joined Chris Cuomo on CNN’s talent list for coronavirus testing positive.

The afternoon anchor was announced on Friday his Instagram page she experienced chills, body aches and fever on Thursday.

“I have moved away from society,” said Baldwin. “Do EVERYTHING we are told to do. Yet – it got me.”

Baldwin, 40, said she had no underlying conditions.

Cuomo, CNN’s evening anchor and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, learned Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and that he was performing his night program from the basement of his Long Island home , New York.

Cuomo and Baldwin came to CNN headquarters in New York on the West Side of Manhattan.

Most news anchors have been working remotely from their homes since New York State was placed under a residence order on March 20.

Two television news workers have died from complications from the coronavirus – the talented executive Maria Mercader of CBS News and audio technician Larry Edgeworth of NBC News.