The coronavirus pandemic overloads public services in this city to the point of collapsing. Hospitals have run out of beds for sick patients, and morgues, cemeteries and funeral homes are stretched. Having no place to put them, some residents say they have no choice but to place them outside.

It is not known how many deceased people die from Covid-19. Many families say that their loved ones had symptoms of the virus, while others only know that the sick could not be treated in overcrowded hospitals in Guayaquil.

“We have been waiting for five days,” said Fernando Espana in a video obtained by Reuters on March 30, when he complained about the fight for the authorities to pick up the family member.

“We are tired of calling 911 and the only thing they tell us is to wait, they are working to solve this problem,” he continues, moving the camera through a window to show a shape wrapped in black plastic. inside the house, with two fans blowing on it.

The smell is too strong to take. “It’s the smell of the body that we can no longer handle,” says Espana’s neighbor, Glenda Larrea Vera in the same video, across the street and behind a mask. “And we also have neighbors who are elderly. I have my mother who is 80 years old and who also has respiratory problems.”

CNN’s surveillance video last week shows a motorcyclist leaving a body on the street. A few hours later, a group of people, dressed in special overalls, are seen picking up the deceased and then leaving in a vehicle.

In another video obtained by CNN, a group of people remove a body from a car. Covered in face masks, they wrap the body in what appears to be a black tarp when a police vehicle approaches a few minutes later. A conversation takes place and the group puts the body back in the car. Police told CNN they could not provide details about the video.

National figures show that Ecuadorian authorities collected more than 300 bodies from private homes in the city from March 23 to 30.

Jorge Wated, head of a joint military task force created to deal with the coronavirus crisis in Ecuador, in a television interview on Wednesday said his task force had gone from “kidnapping 30 dead a day to 150 “in the past three days. Wated added that this “was independent of the hard work reactivated by funeral homes and private cemeteries in the country”.

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, desperately asked for help from the national government in a video posted to her Twitter account last week. “What is going on in the country’s public health system? They don’t take the dead away from the houses, they leave them on the sidewalks, they fall in front of the hospitals. Nobody wants to recover them,” he said. she declared. , later adding, “We need to know what caused the deaths of people at home.”

“What also happens to our patients?” She adds. “Families are walking around town knocking on doors so they can be taken care of or a public hospital receives them where there are no more beds and they close the door and leave them outside. “

As hospitals are beyond their capacity, some people die while waiting for medical care. A Guayaquil woman died in a wheelchair in a hospital while waiting to be seen in the emergency room. According to a hospital source who asked not to be identified, no bed was available and his body was left aside for almost four hours before being taken away. The cause of death has not been determined.

Last Friday, the Ecuadorian National Service for Risk and Emergency Management reported 3,368 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 145 deaths in the country, including 102 deaths recorded in the province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located. But some citizens fear that confirmed positive cases of infection will be higher than what is reported by the Ecuadorian government, and they are calling for action, something happening in other countries too, as delays and lack of tests cause frustration.

President Lenin Moreno in a speech to the nation on Thursday called for transparency at all levels of government regarding the figures caused by the crisis. “It is important to tell the truth,” said Moreno, adding that “both the number of cases and the number of deaths are insufficient.”

Wated, the head of the task force, said experts expected between 2,500 and 3,500 deaths in the coming months in Guayas alone.

Several containers have arrived in Guayaquil to serve as temporary mortuaries to accommodate the influx of bodies, and authorities say they plan to create space for “dignified burials”.

But for now, some of the residents of Guayaquil remain trapped in a nightmare, with no way to mourn their loved ones, not even through an appropriate burial.