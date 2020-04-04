About four billion people – about half the world’s population – have would have They were told to isolate themselves at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And the dramatic decrease in the buzz of normal human activity has resulted in a surprising change in Earth’s vibrations.

Researchers studying Earth’s movement have said that the obligation to close transportation systems, business and other human activities correlates with the earthquake significantly less than usual. A drop in seismic noise – vibrations in the earth’s crust – gives scientists the rare chance to monitor small earthquakes, volcanic activity, and other subtle tremors that are typically drowned out by the daily movement of humans.

The quieter vibrations were observed by Thomas Lecocq, seismologist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels, and published this week in an article in the review Nature. According to Lecocq, such a dramatic reduction in noise can generally only be felt briefly around Christmas.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



Lecocq observed that in Belgium, the vibrations caused by human activity have decreased by about a third since COVID-19 isolation measures have been introduced by the government. The noise reduction is directly linked to the closure of schools, restaurants and other public spaces in the country on March 14 and the ban on all non-essential travel on March 18.

While individual human activity such as vehicle traffic or construction sites causes only small movements in the earth’s crust, together they produce a considerable amount of “background noise” which prevents scientists from detecting events. natural at the same frequency.

Since quarantine measures have been introduced, the Royal Observatory of Belgium’s surface seismometer has become more sensitive to quieter seismic activity than it would have previously missed, which could lead to better measurements of small earthquakes, explosions quarries, breaking storms and ocean waves.

“It is getting really calm in Belgium,” said Lecocq.

After Lecocq shared his coded online, its findings have been taken up by seismologists around the world. Researchers in New Zealand, Scotland, New Jersey, England and France have all tweeted similar reports of noise reduction since the start of their respective periods of isolation.

Celeste Labedz, graduate student in geophysics at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, tweeted that even Los Angeles experiences a similar reduction in noise. “Gout is really wild,” she said.

“How is @Princeton’s” sound “different now that everyone owes #stayathome? Here is the seismic” noise “that we record in the basement of Guyot Hall,” said seismologist Jessica Irving. tweeted. “The campus is really quieter now, especially after more stringent restrictions have been put in place.”

However, many stations are specifically located in remote or deep underground areas to avoid resuming human activity. These stations should see a smaller decrease or no change in noise at all, said Emily Wolin, geologist at the US Geological Survey in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to soar, with more than one million confirmed positive cases and more than 56,000 deaths on Friday. But the seismological data show a promising detail: people listen to health officials and stay at home.