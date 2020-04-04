Reactions to the death of singer-songwriter Bill Withers took a more personal tone on Friday with people sharing the memories that songs like “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” had incorporated into their minds.

“My heart really hurts him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted, “it reminds me of playing records at my grandmother’s.”

“The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world -” Lovely Day “was our song of choice for entering the world,” tweeted NBA player Dwyane Wade, whose wife is actress Gabrielle Union. . “Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will stay with us forever.”

Brian Wilson called Withers “a singer-songwriter”, while Rosario Dawson said she “would rely on your music forever if needed”.

Dawson went on to tweet: “So thankful the world has been able to share the poetry and music you have created in this lifetime. Thank you always. “

Here are other reactions to the death of soul singer “Lean on Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day”, who died Monday at 81 years of heart complications. (His family announced the news on Friday.)

Stay in power Bill Withers. Your voice, your songs and your total expression gave us love, hope and strength. My soul always has and will always be full of your music. Your humility manifested and the depth of your power when you transported us all to a better place. You still are and you will always be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv – Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and of course Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts, it reminds me of playing records with my grandmother – Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

I am very sad to hear the death of Bill Withers. Bill was a “songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me”. A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt – Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers you are beloved. I will always rely on your music if necessary. So thankful the world was able to share the poetry and music that you have created in this lifetime. Thank you always. You really were a blessing. Rest in paradise. Stay in power. Please sing to my grandmother … – Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) April 3, 2020

One of the musical cornerstones of my life …

Rest easy Bill Withers! We need your songs so much right now!#RIPBW – DJ Jazzy Jeff (@ djjazzyjeff215) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers! The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world – “Lovely Day” was our song of choice for entering the world. Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will stay in our lives forever ❤️ 🙏🏾 – DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 3, 2020

The silence of a sublime voice. RIP Bill Withers. No sun. – Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 3, 2020

I just learned that Bill Withers died

He certainly gave us great songs

Lean On Me will always be a classic.

Rest in peace Sir – Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers 💔 – K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 3, 2020

Today we have lost one of the sweetest souls. Bill Withers RIP. A softer, poetic and dignified man that you will have a hard time finding. He was kind enough to let me taste him on the “demons”. Discover ‘Grandma’s Hands’ to remember one of the best soul music composers … xxx pic.twitter.com/iKzQD1rGJG – Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) April 3, 2020

Ain’t No Sunshine is such a powerful and painful song. Difficult to have that in mind when I am sad about the death of Bill Withers and so many other people. – Touré (@Toure) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers, one of the greatest absolutes of all time, has passed. There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other. https://t.co/AMtWudUQv7 – Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 3, 2020