Reactions to the death of singer-songwriter Bill Withers took a more personal tone on Friday with people sharing the memories that songs like “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” had incorporated into their minds.

“My heart really hurts him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted, “it reminds me of playing records at my grandmother’s.”

“The day our daughter Kaavia James came into this world -” Lovely Day “was our song of choice for entering the world,” tweeted NBA player Dwyane Wade, whose wife is actress Gabrielle Union. . “Thank you Bill Withers for creating a song that will stay with us forever.”

Brian Wilson called Withers “a singer-songwriter”, while Rosario Dawson said she “would rely on your music forever if needed”.

Dawson went on to tweet: “So thankful the world has been able to share the poetry and music you have created in this lifetime. Thank you always. “

Here are other reactions to the death of soul singer “Lean on Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day”, who died Monday at 81 years of heart complications. (His family announced the news on Friday.)


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-04-03/bill-withers-dead-reactions