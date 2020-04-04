From Marsalis many prominent students , including Terrence Blanchard and Harry Connick Jr., the most famous were four of his six sons. The achievements of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis have been considerable enough to transform the Marsalises into the unofficial jazz royal family. Along with their father, they were also acerbic and sometimes acerbic defenders of the jazz tradition which, by the time Branford and Wynton became stars of the early 1980s, also encompassed the kind of hard bop music their father continued to play. play in his 70s and 80s.

Bucky Pizzarelli , who died at 94, was a dynamic lyric guitarist who spent most of his career as a session musician working in recording studios and with groups such as Benny Goodman and the NBC Orchestra of the Tonight Show. He has become a fixture in New York nightclubs, playing in several small ensembles with musicians such as saxophonists Zoot Sims and Bud Freeman and violinists Joe Venuti and Stephane Grappelli.

What killed these two father figures in jazz particularly moving, they continued to play, teach and inspire in the depths of their graduate studies with the possibility of having even more to contribute to music through the growth of their students.

Pianist Mike Longo , whose death related to a coronavirus at 83 years old occurred on March 22, was, with Marsalis, a pianist and educator of comparable gifts and influence. His sparkling resume, including backing up saxophonist Coleman Hawkins and singer Nancy Wilson (among others), is dominated by his longstanding association with the great trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, who chose him to be his musical director and arranger in 1966 and continued to work with him. , officially and unofficially, until Gillespie’s death in 1992.

The Death of Wallace Roney last week, at 59, hit the global jazz family particularly hard as it built on an already formidable reputation as a trumpeter, conductor and composer. Along with Marsalis’ two eldest sons, Branford and Wynton, Roney was considered a prominent member of the so-called “young lions” at or near the age of 20 in the 1980s, who sought to locate the formerly predominant place of acoustic jazz music in the American mainstream. .

With his smoky blue tone, his slippery timing and his suspicious dynamics, Roney was initially perceived as little more than a clone of Miles Davis. Indeed the Davis usually earthy with enthusiasm said Roney his protégé . Those who listen more closely, however, would hear other influences, from Clark Terry to Freddie Hubbard, filtering Roney’s game. Over the decades, Roney’s voice would reach grainy agility and a thoughtful romanticism that belonged only to him and to him alone. His intelligent and sometimes surprising negotiations between the past and the present of jazz implied a future of greater glory – now shocking, painfully rendered inaccessible by a pandemic.

No one knows how long this siege of coronavirus will last, or who else we could lose. But we can hope that the spaces left open by the death of these musicians will be occupied over time not only with new new voices, but with a wider and deeper appreciation of how jazz nourishes and nourishes many lives. at the same time – maybe even yours, if you allow it.