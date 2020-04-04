Withers passed away on Monday
to 81 of what her family described as “heart complications”. His death is not related to the Covid-19 virus. But his loss, which occurred around the same time that “Lean on Me” resurfaced as a global anthem of collective will during the coronavirus pandemic, nevertheless feels like another in an already seemingly relentless series of beatings of recent bodies in the world of music.
Among the victims: Adam Schlesinger
, Founding member of Fountains of Wayne, lead singer and songwriter; Joe Diffie
, Grammy-winning country music singer; Alan Merrill
, best known for writing Joan Jett’s 80s hymn, “I Love Rock and Roll;” Manu Dibango
, a Cameroonian saxophonist whose riffs on the 1972 hit dance piece, “Soul Makossa”, helped spark worldwide interest in African pop; and Aurlus Mabelle
, the Congolese man of song and dance nicknamed the king of the eclectic mix of black pop genres known as “soukous”.
Of all genres of music, however, it was jazz that was hit particularly hard and deeply by Covid-19. Four musicians of various ages died in the final weeks of the disease, the most recent of which are Ellis Marsalis
and Bucky Pizzarelli
, two master instrumentalists who found widespread fame relatively late in their careers and also passed on their heritage to their children.
Marsalis, who was 85 years old, was a must
in his native New Orleans as a pianist stubbornly advancing the cause of bop and other post-1940 jazz music in a city more inclined to embrace the pre-swing era of the 1920s. Over time, the he commitment, chops and Marsalis’ reputation as a music educator have earned him the respect and affection of musical connoisseurs in his hometown.
From Marsalis many prominent students
, including Terrence Blanchard and Harry Connick Jr., the most famous were four of his six sons. The achievements of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis have been considerable enough to transform the Marsalises into the unofficial jazz royal family. Along with their father, they were also acerbic and sometimes acerbic defenders of the jazz tradition which, by the time Branford and Wynton became stars of the early 1980s, also encompassed the kind of hard bop music their father continued to play. play in his 70s and 80s.
Bucky Pizzarelli
, who died at 94, was a dynamic lyric guitarist who spent most of his career as a session musician working in recording studios and with groups such as Benny Goodman and the NBC Orchestra of the Tonight Show. He has become a fixture in New York nightclubs, playing in several small ensembles with musicians such as saxophonists Zoot Sims and Bud Freeman and violinists Joe Venuti and Stephane Grappelli.
The most remarkable of these professional affiliations is the one he has shared with son John
, whose performances with his father, starting in 1980 when John was 20 years old
, were also a kind of learning, ultimately leading to full renown as a guitarist and singer. Indeed, John Pizzarelli’s fame has reached the point where his father proudly and joyfully played a supporting role in his son’s concerts.
What killed these two father figures in jazz
particularly moving, they continued to play, teach and inspire in the depths of their graduate studies with the possibility of having even more to contribute to music through the growth of their students.
Pianist Mike Longo
, whose death related to a coronavirus at 83 years old occurred on March 22, was, with Marsalis, a pianist and educator of comparable gifts and influence. His sparkling resume, including backing up saxophonist Coleman Hawkins and singer Nancy Wilson (among others), is dominated by his longstanding association with the great trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, who chose him to be his musical director and arranger in 1966 and continued to work with him. , officially and unofficially, until Gillespie’s death in 1992.
Besides his work as a writer, arranger and teacher, Longo directed the New York State of the Art Jazz Ensemble
, that he founded in 1998
. He continued to play music until almost the end of his life.
The Death of Wallace Roney
last week, at 59, hit the global jazz family particularly hard as it built on an already formidable reputation as a trumpeter, conductor and composer. Along with Marsalis’ two eldest sons, Branford and Wynton, Roney was considered a prominent member of the so-called “young lions” at or near the age of 20 in the 1980s, who sought to locate the formerly predominant place of acoustic jazz music in the American mainstream. .
With his smoky blue tone, his slippery timing and his suspicious dynamics, Roney was initially perceived as little more than a clone of Miles Davis. Indeed the Davis usually earthy with enthusiasm said Roney his protégé
. Those who listen more closely, however, would hear other influences, from Clark Terry to Freddie Hubbard, filtering Roney’s game. Over the decades, Roney’s voice would reach grainy agility and a thoughtful romanticism that belonged only to him and to him alone. His intelligent and sometimes surprising negotiations between the past and the present of jazz implied a future of greater glory – now shocking, painfully rendered inaccessible by a pandemic.
No one knows how long this siege of coronavirus will last, or who else we could lose. But we can hope that the spaces left open by the death of these musicians will be occupied over time not only with new new voices, but with a wider and deeper appreciation of how jazz nourishes and nourishes many lives. at the same time – maybe even yours, if you allow it.
