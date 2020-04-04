Biden Says He Informed Sanders He Will Begin VP Verification Process

“I am in the process and I actually had this discussion with Bernie because he is a friend – we are competitors, he is a friend,” the former vice president told donors during the meeting. a virtual fundraiser on Friday.

Biden, who currently holds a large delegate lead over Sanders in the nomination contest, said he did not want the Vermont senator to “think I am presumptuous.”

“But you have to start now deciding who you are going to get your background check on as vice-presidential candidates and it takes time,” he added.

Biden acknowledged that there was more time to select a running mate since the Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week from August 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But Biden’s campaign plans to announce a committee “in the middle of the month” to oversee the process of appointing the vice president, he said. Biden committed to choosing a woman to be his running mate, and has already expressed his openness to beating one of his former rivals in 2020, like California senator Kamala Harris or Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. He also said that Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer was on his shortlist , although she already seems to have withdrawn from the race. On Friday, he reiterated that he thought “it is extremely important that the vice president is a woman, with the experience and background to do the job.” Biden also said he had thought about how he would fill his cabinet, noting that the people he would select would reflect the diversity of the country and the broad spectrum of the Democratic Party. “There are a huge number of truly qualified people, and one of the ways to deal with age is to build a bench … to build a bench of younger, truly skilled people,” said Biden. The former vice president said he had previously spoken with a handful of people to find out if they would be willing to serve in a potential Biden administration, but did not offer anyone specific roles. “If Almighty Lord came down and said you are president tomorrow, write down your cabinet in the next 15 minutes, I think I could do it,” said Biden.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/L2UDelu7rew/index.html