“Baywatch” actor David Chokachi walks away from the beach, selling his Spanish-style charmer in the Miracle Mile area for $ 1.515 million.

It’s about half a million more than he paid for the place in 2007, according to the records. He first put the property on the market in January for $ 1.539 million.

Surrounded by a lush landscape, the property consists of three parts: a renovated house, a tropical backyard and a two-car garage that has been transformed into a chic living room. The house itself spans 1,651 square feet with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms on one floor.

It has been well maintained since its construction in 1924. Passed a covered porch in tiles topped with wooden beams, it opens onto comfortable living areas with modern furniture. Tiled floors line the updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, and the living room nailed to a picture window and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The master suite has an office that opens out, where a landscaped courtyard adjoins a living room topped with trellis. A swing hangs from one of the mature trees. The independent garage, with a glass door, has paneled walls, exposed beams and a projector.

Chokachi, 52, began his acting career with the famous Los Angeles lifeguard series “Baywatch” from 1995 to 1999. After that, he starred in “Witchblade” and “Beyond the Break” before roles. more recent in the TV movies “Patient Killer” and “Cyber ​​Case”.

John Kostrey and Katharine Deering of Nourmand & Associates owned the list. Barry Gray of DeasyPennerPodley represented the buyer.