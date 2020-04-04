Barr Expands Early Release For Prisoners In Coronavirus Prisoners

“We are experiencing significant levels of infection in many of our facilities,” Barr wrote in a note on Friday, noting which federal prisons in Louisiana, Connecticut and Ohio have been particularly affected by the pandemic. “We must move diligently to use home containment, if necessary, to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions.”
In the three-page note, Barr told the director of the Bureau of Prisons to double the release programs at FCI Oakdale, a prison in Oakdale, Louisiana; FIA Danbury in Danbury, Connecticut; and FCI Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio.
Five detainees died in Oakdale prison in a week and three in the Lisbon facility, including two on Friday. Most of the deceased detainees suffered from pre-existing long-term health problems, said the Prisons Office. As of Friday, there were 91 detainees with confirmed coronavirus cases, including 18 in Oakdale, two in Lisbon and 20 in Danbury. In addition, 50 staff from the Prisons Office have been confirmed to be carriers of the virus.
Barr first proposed extending home confinement to certain vulnerable inmates last week after a lobby campaign against lawmakers and lawyers.
Friday, the president of the magistracy of the Chamber, Jerry Nadler, democrat of New York, applauded the decision to use it. Nadler, who wrote to Barr last week asking him to expand access to the home containment program as part of the stimulus.
“Today we learned that Attorney General Barr has made a key finding related to the COVID-19 pandemic that is triggering the expansion of the CARES power to transfer detainees to house arrest. This is a positive development, and I urge the appropriate and prompt use of this power, “said Nadler in a statement.
