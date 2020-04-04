Barr Expands Early Release For Prisoners In Coronavirus Prisoners

“We are experiencing significant levels of infection in many of our facilities,” Barr wrote in a note on Friday, noting which federal prisons in Louisiana, Connecticut and Ohio have been particularly affected by the pandemic. “We must move diligently to use home containment, if necessary, to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions.”

In the three-page note, Barr told the director of the Bureau of Prisons to double the release programs at FCI Oakdale, a prison in Oakdale, Louisiana; FIA Danbury in Danbury, Connecticut; and FCI Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio.

Five detainees died in Oakdale prison in a week and three in the Lisbon facility, including two on Friday. Most of the deceased detainees suffered from pre-existing long-term health problems, said the Prisons Office. As of Friday, there were 91 detainees with confirmed coronavirus cases, including 18 in Oakdale, two in Lisbon and 20 in Danbury. In addition, 50 staff from the Prisons Office have been confirmed to be carriers of the virus.