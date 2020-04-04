Barr Expands Early Release For Prisoners In Coronavirus Prisoners

by April 4, 2020 Top News
The judge's appalling opinion shows the merits of William Barr

“We are experiencing significant levels of infection in many of our facilities,” Barr wrote in a note on Friday, noting which federal prisons in Louisiana, Connecticut and Ohio have been particularly affected by the pandemic. “We must move diligently to use home containment, if necessary, to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions.”

The new memo covers Barr released last week to the federal penitentiary system, encouraging early release programs and triggering a provision in the federal stimulus law signed by President Donald Trump last month to expand the group of inmates eligible for early release. The move comes after a week that has seen eight federal inmates die after getting the virus.

In the three-page note, Barr told the director of the Bureau of Prisons to double the release programs at FCI Oakdale, a prison in Oakdale, Louisiana; FIA Danbury in Danbury, Connecticut; and FCI Elkton in Lisbon, Ohio.

Five detainees died in Oakdale prison in a week and three in the Lisbon facility, including two on Friday. Most of the deceased detainees suffered from pre-existing long-term health problems, said the Prisons Office. As of Friday, there were 91 detainees with confirmed coronavirus cases, including 18 in Oakdale, two in Lisbon and 20 in Danbury. In addition, 50 staff from the Prisons Office have been confirmed to be carriers of the virus.

The federal penitentiary system represents only a small percentage of the total number of people incarcerated in the country, that is, almost 150,000 prisoners in 122 establishments. State and local prisons have experienced the spread of the virus behind bars and experiment with early exit programs, as well.
In New York – the epicenter of the virus in the United States with more than 1,800 deaths reported, according to a count of researchers from Johns Hopkins University – more than 160 detainees in the city’s establishments were confirmed as having the virus at the beginning of this week. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that more than 1,000 detainees had been released early to ease the burden on the prison system and protect vulnerable detainees.
Why These 8 Republican Governors Resist Statewide Home Stay Orders
At the federal level, the Bureau of Prisons moved earlier this week to an increased locking state, keeping detainees locked in their cells with a few exceptions for education programs, medical treatment and certain prison services. Last month, the BOP limited internal transfers of detainees and banned most outside visitors.

Barr first proposed extending home confinement to certain vulnerable inmates last week after a lobby campaign against lawmakers and lawyers.

Friday, the president of the magistracy of the Chamber, Jerry Nadler, democrat of New York, applauded the decision to use it. Nadler, who wrote to Barr last week asking him to expand access to the home containment program as part of the stimulus.

“Today we learned that Attorney General Barr has made a key finding related to the COVID-19 pandemic that is triggering the expansion of the CARES power to transfer detainees to house arrest. This is a positive development, and I urge the appropriate and prompt use of this power, “said Nadler in a statement.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/2YLTRyPimns/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Lieutenant-General Russell tears up Jared Kushner over coronavirus stock

Lieutenant-General Russell tears up Jared Kushner over coronavirus stock

April 5, 2020
Most Americans will stay at home this month even if the lock is released: Survey

Most Americans will stay at home this month even if the lock is released: Survey

April 5, 2020
Lean on Him with These Bill Withers Classics

Lean on Him with These Bill Withers Classics

April 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *