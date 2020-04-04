Bank of America said on Friday that it had already received about 35,000 applications for federally supported small business loans within hours of starting to accept them.

The second largest US bank in terms of assets has become the first large bank to accept requests for the massive small business rescue program approved by Congress last week. But the bank was already criticized on social networks after its CEO says on CNBC that he prioritized existing customers.

“Speed ​​is essential here for these types of small businesses,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in an interview with CNBC on Friday. “The money will start coming out once these requests are processed in the next short period.”

Small businesses, which employ about half of the private sector in the United States, were hit hard by the emergence of the new coronavirus, which led to the closure of non-essential businesses by cities. Many people stay at home, which has greatly reduced consumer spending.

Bank of America’s consumer transaction volume fell from an average of $ 60 billion a week to $ 40 billion until March, Moynihan said.

Seeking to bail out millions of small businesses and slow unemployment, Congress included $ 349 billion for small businesses in its $ 2 trillion stimulus package adopted last week. Small businesses will have to rely on banks to get the funds.

Banks have struggled to prepare for an overwhelming demand for loans pending government advice. Friday morning, competitors JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo did not accept online applications.

“Wells Fargo is working as quickly as possible to be ready to help small businesses through the Paycheck Protection (PPP) program,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Bank of America gives priority to processing requests for small businesses that already have a borrowing relationship with the bank, said Moynihan.

“If you borrow from another bank … please come back to them because they are your main bank and they know you best and can deal with you as quickly as possible,” he said.

It also drew criticism from Floridian senator Marco Rubio, who chairs the Senate committee on small business and entrepreneurship. After hearing from a Bank of America customer who was denied a loan, he called the credit account clause “a ridiculous requirement that is nowhere in the law,” in a tweet Friday.