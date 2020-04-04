At least 22,000 Americans still stranded overseas due to coronavirus crisis

Millions of Americans take shelter in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, while others remain on foreign coasts in hopes of returning to the United States. Canceled flights, sudden travel restrictions and strict quarantines all prevented many people from returning. This week, the State Department warned that time may be running out. Kris Van Cleave talks to some of the Americans who are looking for a way to return.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/at-least-22000-americans-still-stranded-abroad-over-coronavirus-crisis/