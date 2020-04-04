Disney has taken its biggest step to date despite movie theaters closing due to the coronavirus pandemic – it is sending a major film directly to Disney +.

“Artemis Fowl,” based on popular teen novels by Eoin Colfer, was slated to open in cinemas around the world on May 29, but the likelihood of complete reopening of channels such as AMC and Regal Cinemas is slim, let alone the logistics challenges of an international press tour for its stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench and the director Kenneth Branagh.

So rather than pushing back the summer release date or debuting it on Amazon and iTunes for $ 19.99, Disney will offer the movie to its 30 million Disney + subscribers for no more than its monthly fees $ 6.99, the studio announced Friday. The exact date will be revealed later.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theaters in today’s environment, we are delighted to offer the premiere of” Artemis Fowl “on Disney +,” said Ricky Strauss, president of service and marketing for the service, in a statement.