WASHINGTON – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for repair of coronaviruses for minorities, saying that the higher number of deaths from COVID-19 in low-income communities is the result of an underlying inequality.

“COVID deaths are increasing disproportionately in black and brown communities,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted to its 6 million followers. Friday morning.

“Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, the wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions,” added the Bronx-born lawmaker.

“Inequality is co-morbidity. COVID relief should be written with a view to redress, ”she wrote.

With its neighborhood ravaged by coronavirus, AOC was criticized on Friday for participating in a “virtual forum” with voters – thanks to the comfort of its plush residence in DC.

Congress has increased unemployment benefits in its $ 2,000 billion coronavirus aid program, but there has been no talk of redress for the poorest communities.

The Association of American Medical Colleges warned last month that the epidemic could be particularly brutal for marginalized communities who cannot afford to be absent from work and have no way of avoiding overcrowding.

A New York Department of Health card published wednesday shows that the virus hits low-income neighborhoods harder, with more cases in places like Brownsville, South Bronx, Flatbush, Jackson Heights and Elmhurst.

The self-proclaimed 30-year-old Socialist Democrat criticized the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, hitting Governor Andrew Cuomo for not temporarily suspending rental payments as he did mortgage holders.

“We sort of create a class and race problem,” said AOC WNYC “The Brian Lehrer Show” Wednesday.

“We essentially reward and offer preferential treatment to landowners and wealthier people, and we don’t offer the same kind of relief to tenants.”