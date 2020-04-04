Anthony Volpe on a brief overview of the Yankees, coronavirus plan

Anthony Volpe was in the midst of his first professional spring training last month when the Yankees minor leaguers were quarantined after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

A first-round pick in last year’s draft, former Delbarton School shortstop played a big league game against the Tigers and was looking forward to improvement in a minor first season which ended early due to mononucleosis.

Preparation for this stopped in mid-March and Volpe returned to his Watchung, NJ home on March 26, fully understanding that the world has more serious things than the end of spring training and that the regular season be delayed.

“In the grand scheme of things, compared to other people, we don’t have it that bad,” Volpe told The Post. “Pray for the sick and all the doctors and nurses and all who put themselves in danger.”

Volpe, who turns 19 on April 28, passed on a Vanderbilt baseball scholarship to accept a signing bonus of $ 2.74 million with the team he rooted for growing up. He said it was a very difficult decision to make, but that brought him to Pulaski, Virginia, to play for the Yankee Rookies League team. Volpe played in 34 games, reached 0.215 (26 for 121), posted a base percentage of 0.341 and an OPS of 0.704.

These figures did not reflect the entire season. In 13 games from July 19 to August 5, Volpe hit .318 (14 for 44) with a base percentage of .436 and an OPS of .891. In his last four games, when he was on the verge of being diagnosed with mono, Volpe dropped to 3 for 17 (0.176) and did not play past August 11.

“I haven’t had as much success as I would have liked. I was excited to start this season, ” said Volpe, who believes there will be minor baseball this year. “I hope I can start playing again soon.” “

As for the coronavirus interrupting spring training, Volpe underlined the speed with which it ended.

“It was very weird, going from full tilt to training in the spring, and then overnight, everything changed and something new was going to happen,” said Volpe.

Even though he doesn’t know when the games will be replayed, Volpe continues to participate in training for which he is grateful for the space.

“We have a net. I can throw and strike in my backyard, which I am lucky and lucky to do, ” said Volpe. “Since I have been at home, I have practically returned to all of my training. In quarantine, there was nothing we could do. “

At that time a year ago, Volpe was a key cog for Delbarton, who won the title of Non-Public State A of New Jersey. It was a team that included pitcher Jack Leiter, the son of former major league pitcher Al Leiter. The Yankees drafted Jack in the 20th round last year, but he went to Vanderbilt.

With a professional season on his resume, Volpe expected no health problems and better results. Now, instead of preparing for where the Yankees were going to send him – maybe a simple Charleston – he is at home hitting and throwing in a net.

And grateful to be able to do it.