Animal Crossing – a globally constructive video game that sweeps social media – has become a fashion paradise in an era of social distance.

Hypebeast players who are left at home during a coronavirus lockout use the game’s design tools to build wardrobes. Cher Horowitz’s smart wardrobe is a disgrace. They create virtual replicas of street rivets White striped hoodies, Hats with the Supreme logo and Bapen T-Shirts, as well as luxury pieces from top brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Gucci.

The sunny social simulation game debuted for the first time in 2001 (think: Sims, but with cute anthropomorphic animals). Crossing Animals: New Horizons – its latest iteration for the Nintendo Switch – dropped on March 20 and has become an instant hit.

Players are transported to idyllic desert islands, where they are given a base home and a loan from Tom Nook – the game’s patriarchal raccoon tyrant – and are encouraged to adapt to their world from the start. You can earn currency (called clocks) to pay off debts and then build the lifestyle of your virtual dreams.

For record lovers, it means designing amazing fashion – and taking it to social media to showcase their custom creations.

Stylish elite on site Reddit decking out their New Horizons characters to the most coveted – and priciest – designer member. One Dior fan posted a picture of a cowboy-style character who donated a “technical” sweater to the label (as well as a code to make his own). Similar styles when the brand is picked up, $ 1,250 IRL.

Twitter fan @the_mijosmeanwhile settled on the knitting yarns of the esteemed Parisian designer of her husband’s character Jacquemus.

And the user @ItsTheRocketeer Tweet: “If I Don’t Have It in the Real World, I’ll Have It at Animal Crossing World,” followed by a side-by-side image of his avatar and Jeff Goldblum, both dressed in the same $ 1,600 Gucci rainbow striped sweater.

Instagram n @AnimalCrossingFashionArchive seeks and curates appearance style obsessed players. The account has plenty of animated aviators stylized in a Streetwear swag style (a la Carhartt and Supreme), as well as a runway that reaches to the toes looks like Valentino, Prada and Chanel.

Kara Chung, the account’s creative eye, says the exchange of customized accessories for the game has helped her keep in touch with friends.

“I started the account as a joke,” Chung recently explained to Hypebae. “I initially named it ‘Animal Crossing Fits,’ but I decided to take the joke a step further by making it look like a real fashion archive.”

What may have started as a joke has become a full-fledged fashion library, with Animal Crossing fans turning to their style boys to form their virtual bands. Similar accounts like @NookStreetMarket publish runway replicas and share their design QR codes so Followers can create the layout themselves.

As more and more people jump on the Animal Crossing couture, the concept even boasts of its own popular hashtag: #AnimalCrossingDesigns.

Who would have thought that the best fashion shows in the world now take place through our keyboards?