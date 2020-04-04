Andrew Cuomo supporters fish for Vice President 2020 concert

Could Joe Biden benefit from a little Cuomentum?

People close to Governor Andrew Cuomo certainly think so and are embarking on a furious behind-the-scenes campaign to boast of his leadership during the COVID-19 epidemic and call on the Biden team, say insiders.

“The Biden bundlers have told me that they feel pressure from Cuomo’s orbit to, at the very least, have the vice president bring him in additionally regarding his handling of the crisis,” said one member of the New York Democratic regularly in contact with major Biden donors. They seek to “keep the dust” and “generate a positive whisper campaign” – which may even allow Cuomo to carve out a place on the 2020 Democratic ticket with Biden.

For his part, the governor vigorously denied any interest in the job. “I don’t want to be vice president,” he said. Albany radio host Alan Chartock last week.

A former senior Cuomo official dismissed this, telling the Post that Cuomo, 62, “definitely” has national aspirations and would jump into being Biden’s running mate.

“If he had the opportunity, there is no doubt that he would like to go,” said the former staff member. “This is the Cuomo playbook. Stay outside, publicly deny, work behind the scenes. “

Most of the party greats still see Biden’s chances of hitting Cuomo as slim. That would create a geographically limited ticket with two northeast, and Biden has publicly promised to nominate a woman for the job – which opinion polls say is a popular decision.

Yet insider Dem said the bundlers – a rarefied circle of mega-donors who can also garner large sums of money from others – were now being hit to position Cuomo for Veep, or put it in play for the presidential race of 2024.

“The people who work for Andrew Cuomo don’t waste a second of the coronavirus,” said the insider. “[They’re] tell the shrinkers of Cuomo in the hope that they will bring it back to the people of Biden. … Everything is very calculated. “

With Biden, 77, who would not have to serve more than one term if elected, the 2024 race could be a free and open competition for both parties. Cuomo would then be a relatively expensive 66, and would be even better placed if he could make his way on the ticket now.

As pillars of the Democratic establishment, Biden and Cuomo have a long and solid relationship. The governor supported Biden in April 2019 – clearly ignoring the campaigns of fellow mayor de Blasio and senator Kirsten Gillibrand of the Empire State.

The hands of the ex-Cuomo are also found in the Biden campaign.

Cuomo CFO and Senior Advisor Jennifer Bayer Michaels signed oversee fundraising in New York for the Biden super PAC in November. Another longtime Cuomoite, Jessica Lucia, is now Biden’s national design director. Rachel Niemerski, former organizing director of Cuomo, is now the organizational director of Biden for California.

It can work.

“I think [Cuomo] is doing a hell of a job, “Biden told MSNBC on March 24.” I think he was the lead horse here. I have often spoken to him. It is a friend. I think it does a great job. I really think so.”

Cuomo’s national profile increased dramatically as New York City became the center of the COVID-19 epidemic. A Siena College Research Institute poll released on Monday found that 87% of New Yorkers approved of Cuomo’s handling of the crisis. The hashtag #PresidentCuomo is regularly posted on Twitter after its regular press conferences.

A citizen of CAPS / Harris poll this week found that 45% of Americans had a favorable opinion of Cuomo, just three points from Trump’s 48% in the same survey.

Cuomo had already taken public steps to run for a fourth governor in 2022, surpassing the legacy of his father Mario’s three terms.

Representatives of Cuomo and Biden declined to comment.