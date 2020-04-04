President Trump announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued new guidelines urging Americans to voluntarily wear face covers, but he did not recommend that they use masks to protect themselves from aggravation of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The CDC recommends the use of a non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure. So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to. I don’t think I’m going to do it, “Trump said in the White House during the daily briefing by the Coronavirus Working Group.

“The CDC recommends that Americans wear a basic cloth or cloth mask that can be purchased online or simply made at home, probably material that you would have at home,” said the president.

“These face covers can be easily washed or reused. I want to emphasize that the CDC does not recommend the use of medical or surgical grade masks, and we want this to be used for our excellent doctors who work so hard and do work.

The move was somewhat unexpected, as task force member Dr Deborah Birx said on Thursday that the CDC would add a recommendation on masks to its existing guidelines on protective measures, such as social distancing and washing of workers. hands.

But Birx said that Americans, nearly all of whom were asked to stay at home, except for essential outings, should not develop a “false sense of security” that they are fully protected from respiratory illness by covering themselves the face.

White House medical experts have predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed, even if extensive foreclosure orders are followed.

The Trump administration, the CDC, and public health officials have all hesitated over the issue of masks since the pandemic broke out, initially telling healthy people that such measures were unnecessary and even counterproductive.