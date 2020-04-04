On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation sent a notice to airlines reminding them that they are required to refund tickets when they cancel a flight or make a major flight schedule change that passengers choose not to not accept, but will not take any immediate action against the airlines.

US and foreign airlines have canceled hundreds of thousands of flights and eliminated millions of seats following a massive drop in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Transport said it receives an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from passengers requesting reimbursement. Earlier this week, nine US Democratic senators urged the CEOs of 11 major airlines to fully reimburse customers who cancel their flights.

The ministry said that “the carriers’ long-standing obligation to reimburse flights that carriers cancel or significantly delay does not end when flight disruptions are beyond the carrier’s control.”

The ministry said it could take coercive action when airlines deny refunds when “a carrier cancels a flight, significantly changes its schedule, or significantly delays a flight to breach the carriers’ obligation.”

But the ministry said that, given the massive crisis, it “will exercise its prosecutorial discretion and give carriers the opportunity to comply before taking further action”.

Airlines must contact passengers who have received vouchers in a timely manner “to inform these passengers that they are eligible for a refund” and they must update the refund policies to clearly indicate that they are refunding after a major schedule change or canceled flight.

Friday, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines both extended the time available to travelers to use unused travel funds to re-book their trips. Delta will allow passengers up to two years to book flights that are or were planned until May.

Airlines for America, an industry group representing American Airlines and other major airlines, said earlier this week that “each airline has developed an approach that it believes will best address concerns and interests.” passengers, crew and other stakeholders, including announcing travel policies to accommodate customers. “