Agents Help Last-Minute Prospects Prepare For Virtual 2020 NFL Project

Veteran NFL agent Joe Linta recently told a few of his future candidates that they should order a dry-erase whiteboard.

With the coronavirus pandemic stopping almost everything, this is not part of normal preparation for the NFL project, but it is a different project from what we have ever seen. Linta wants its players to be able to draw pieces during virtual pre-project interviews with teams. Every day, NFL teams interview prospects using video conferencing technology. Part of these interviews is sometimes asked about a play. Therefore, dry erase boards.

This is just one example of this unusual pre-draft period, during which players were unable to participate in pro days or pre-draft visits. This will not affect players at the top of the repechage, but the agents are concerned about what it could do to projected players such as endgame caps or undrafted free agents who were not in the combine. screening in February and who were unable to perform and perform exercises during their professional days.

“These guys clearly feel it more than any player in any other situation,” said longtime New York agent Alan Herman.

While a player like Ohio star Chase Young had little to gain or lose on a professional day, the slightest prospect can sometimes go into the draft or a higher round thanks to solid professional performance.

“One of the golden rules is that the smaller the school, the more important the professional day [and] Said Linta, who is based in Connecticut.

One of Herman’s clients is Elijah Riley, an army cornerback. Riley spent two and a half months preparing for her work day, which was canceled a week ahead of schedule after the social distancing restrictions were put in place. Herman said the teams asked him about Riley’s speed, and his professional day would have been critical in demonstrating it to the NFL teams. Herman said he ran in 4.4 while training, but the teams won’t see that.

“He was denied this opportunity,” said Herman.

Some players have posted videos of them running the 40s, but Herman said the teams are not interested in them. If the scouts are not there, they don’t trust the time. Who can say that it is not 38 yards instead of 40?

Linta and Herman said they use their contacts to alert teams to their customers and tell them about certain matches they should watch. For example, Herman told teams to watch Riley against Michigan, a top opponent and a game where Riley played well.

Teams can now interview players up to three times a week for up to an hour. It’s not the same as face-to-face visits, where prospects sometimes spent two-day parties with a team and could go out to dinner and watch movies with teams.

This year, teams will have to rely more on what happened in the fall than in the spring.

“It comes down to old-fashioned scouting,” said Linta, “where these guys really have to grind the movie and base it on the movie and the character being interviewed.”