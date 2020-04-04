A pandemic thriller, once rejected by publishers for its unrealistic nature, is now widely distributed

The screenwriter turned novelist has written a book entitled “ Containment “in 2005 on a global pandemic. Fifteen years later, it is our reality because of the coronavirus, which has infected more than a million people in the world so far.

The book, rejected at the time by the publishers for too much realism, was finally published on Thursday.

The thriller takes place in London, the epicenter of a global pandemic which forces officials to set up a lockout. The story is not entirely based on May’s imagination. He used British and American pandemic preparedness documents from 2002 to make it as realistic as possible.

“At the time of writing, scientists were predicting bird flu was going to be the next big global pandemic,” May told CNN.

“It was a very, very scary thing and it was a real possibility, so I did a lot of research and had the idea, what would happen if this pandemic started in London? it happen if a city like that was completely locked? “ Bird flu and coronavirus are very different, but the lock-in scenario strikes millions of people near their homes who are currently isolating themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. Its current publisher hopes that the familiarity will appeal to a large audience. Years ago publishers dismissed the novel as “extremely unrealistic and unreasonable,” said May. So he put the book on hold and finally forgot that he even wrote it. It wasn’t until a Twitter fan asked him to write a book in the context of the coronavirus. “I thought about it for a minute before I realized I had already done it,” said May. “I told my publisher about it and my publisher almost fell out of his chair. He read the whole book overnight and the next morning he said,” It’s great. We have to publish it now. “” “Lockdown”, available only on Amazon UK, is sold in Kindle format and will be available in paperback and audio book on April 30. May, 68, said he was in the age group most vulnerable to coronavirus and was in favor of a lockout. However, he was “extremely frightened” by the book’s strange similarity to life today. “When I reread it for the first time since I wrote the book, I was shocked to see how frighteningly precise it was,” he said. “The daily details of how you go through life, how the lock works, who is prohibited from leaving their home. Everything is scary.”

