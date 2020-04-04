1,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States occur in one day

On Friday, the United States recorded at least 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in just one day, a sad step in the country’s war to stop the spread of the new virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The figure increased the national number of deaths to 6,921 in the early afternoon Pacific Time. Nationally, there are more than 261,438 confirmed cases. This figure is higher than what any other country has confirmed, although US officials believe China and some governments are underreporting the number of cases.

On Thursday, the global workload overshadowed 1 million. More than 56,767 have died and more than 223,000 have recovered.

In the United States, New York remains the most affected area. Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the state had its deadliest day to date with more than 562 dead, bringing the total to 2,935.

In California, there are more than 11,300 confirmed cases, according to a count maintained by the Los Angeles Times. At least 250 have died.

Non-essential businesses around the world have closed and large-scale events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been postponed.

With trade disrupted worldwide, stock markets around the world have fallen while unemployment has risen. Nearly 10 million Americans claimed unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March. The US economy has probably already entered into recession.

Experts predict that US economic output could fall 9% this year, more than triple the sharpest drop in the Great Recession, according to some forecasts. At the height of the Great Depression in 1932, the economy fell by a record 12.9%.

Last month, Congress adopted a $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to provide relief to industries and individuals. The Internal Revenue Service is expected to send direct deposits of up to $ 1,200 to many adults starting next week, although some people may not receive payment until late summer or until autumn. The Treasury Department is expected to provide billions of dollars in emergency loans to businesses that have been injured.

Democratic lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin say more legislation is likely to be needed, although action is unlikely before the end of this month at the earliest.

The virus, originally from Wuhan, China, has spread rapidly to all continents except Antarctica. Europe in March appeared as the next home and America should take its place. As in Italy and Spain, American doctors are finding it increasingly difficult to find supplies to care for the sick.

President Trump earlier this week extended the social distance guidelines until the end of April.

Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong were among the first countries to be affected by the new coronavirus and have made progress in controlling the disease. These governments have started to impose new restrictions as the number of infections – many of which are borne by travelers – continues to increase.

Times author Don Lee contributed to this report.