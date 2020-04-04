Navy officials have told CNN that they expect the number of patients treated to increase dramatically in the coming days as the patient referral process improves.

USNS Comfort has been deployed to New York, the epicenter of the United States virus epidemic, to free up capacity in civilian hospitals around the city so they can focus on treating patients with of coronavirus.

Asked about the lack of Comfort patients, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s John Berman on Friday, “There are no questions in my mind that will be resolved quickly. You will see this number increase.”

“Having comfort here is a very, very important thing for New York in terms of the number of patients served, but also an extraordinary moral boost when we needed it,” said De Blasio. “I have no doubt in my mind, the Comfort will soon be filled.”

Ambulances do not take people directly to the ship, which docked in New York on Monday. Patients are referred to the ship by shore hospitals and must be screened and tested for the virus before being admitted on board.

Pentagon strives to admit patients faster

The Defense Ministry said on Friday that it would begin to streamline the process of admitting patients to the ship.

“Screening for care on the USNS Comfort will be changed and will now occur alongside the dock to reduce backlogs at some of the nearby New York hospitals,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The screening effort from USNS Comfort will no longer require a negative test (for the coronavirus), but each patient will always be screened for by temperature and a short questionnaire.”

There are some patients that the Comfort cannot board, mainly those who are immunocompromised due to the fact that the ship is open bay and does not have the capacity to isolate patients, according to a Navy official familiar with ship operations.

“We are doing a data analysis to see how we need to change our configuration – the bottom line is that we have been here for 48 hours, and this is a scenario that no one has ever seen before,” the official told CNN. “Nobody wants to be wrong. We are hearing feedback from healthcare professionals and we are in the process of refining”, but Comfort will still only treat non-coronavirus patients.

Thursday morning, the Comfort treated “three” patients, according to the captain Patrick Amersbach, commander of the ship. A spokesman for the US Navy confirmed Thursday evening that the number of patients aboard the Comfort had reached 20, which The New York Times reported for the first time. Two other patients were admitted on Friday.

“The ship seems really useless,” a doctor at a city hospital treating coronavirus patients told CNN on Friday.

The Comfort has more than 1,100 people on board to treat patients. It also contains 12 fully equipped operating rooms, radiology departments, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, an optometry laboratory, a CAT-scan and two oxygen production plants, according to the Navy.

Another Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, deployed to Los Angeles, has treated 15 patients to date, five of which have since been released, said Captain John Rotruck, commanding officer of the medical facility, on Thursday. ship.

Rotruck said the Mercy treats patients recovering from trauma, heart and lung problems, and gastrointestinal problems.

Transformation of temporary hospitals to treat patients with coronavirus

The Pentagon also announced Friday that the military will convert three temporary medical facilities in New York, New Orleans and Dallas to facilities capable of treating patients with the virus.

“At the request of (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), the Department of Defense will expand its medical support to include COVID-19 positive patients at the Javits Federal Medical Station (FMS) in New York, at FMS Morial in New Orleans, Louisiana and FMS Kay Bailey Hutchinson in Dallas, Texas, “said the Department of Defense in a statement.

“These three DoD-supported sites will now provide support to COVID-19 patients who are positive in convalescent care, as well as low-acuity patients. These patients, who require a lower level of medical care, must first be screened in a local hospital, “the statement added.

The three facilities were originally intended to treat non-coronavirus patients in order to free up capacity in civilian hospitals.

A hospital administrator told CNN that he was relieved that the Javits Center is now used to treat patients with the virus.

“We thought it was totally unrealistic for the Javits Center and Comfort to accept non-Covid patients. In practice in New York, everyone is Covid,” he said, adding that “the best thing to do would be to move the patients who are stable from hospitals to Javits or to (le) Confort. “

Later today, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commander of the Corps of Army Engineers, said to date that the Corps has received 750 requests for site assessments across the country to review facilities possible that could be used in the response to coronaviruses. Semonite said the Corps had completed 673 of these site assessments.

According to him, to date, the Corps of Engineers of the Army “is not short of resources” to be able to carry out site assessments as it continues its work of management and establishment of sites processing across the United States.