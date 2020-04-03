People have used the videoconferencing app for everything from brunches and birthday parties to religious events and even a British cabinet meeting. But the spike in popularity has led the company to quickly find itself confronted with many problems plaguing large online platforms, particularly in terms of privacy.

Just this week, Zoom was closely examined by the New York Attorney General and the FBI , was confronted with questions from security experts about the level of encryption on his platform and was the victim of two class actions for a feature (which he has since deactivated) which shared certain user data with Facebook.

The controversy hit the stock market price of Zoom, which had almost doubled since the end of January, but closed 11% lower on Thursday and fell by around 24% this week.

Yuan said that Zoom was created primarily for “large institutions with full IT support” such as universities, government agencies, and financial services companies.

“We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a few weeks, everyone in the world could suddenly work, study and socialize from home,” he added. “We now have a much wider user base that uses our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges that we had not anticipated.”

Zoom also apologized for its misleading claim that it offers “end-to-end encryption for all meetings”, which would mean that all content on its platform is only visible to participants. Some security experts have expressed doubts about Zoom’s ability to provide this level of encryption, saying that the type of encryption it provides would allow the company to access certain information through its servers.

Oded Gal, product manager for Zoom, said in a blog post On Wednesday, Zoom does not decrypt any information if all the participants of a meeting are on its application and if the meeting is not recorded. Full encryption is not possible if one of the participants is dialed from a phone or other external device.

“Although we never intended to deceive our customers, we recognize that there is a difference between the commonly accepted definition of end-to-end encryption and the way we use it,” said Gal.