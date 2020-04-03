The FBI warns of reports that people get into Zoom calls with pornographic or hateful images. The popular app said that its number of users has grown from around 10 million to hundreds of millions of people living at home alone under coronavirus precautions.

But the attackers also discovered Zoom, as a Long Island mother discovered earlier this month.

Michelle, who asked not to use her last name because she fears more online attacks, said her 14-year-old daughter was online in an “Ask the Rabbi” class for her modern Orthodox high school for girls when some boys “Zoom -bombed” it.

“First, the screens were completely black and they said all these anti-Semitic things, cursing them, saying that you were fucking Jews, et cetera,” Michelle told Anna Werner, CBS News consumer research reporter. “And then a boy suddenly undressed and was naked.”

Michelle said her daughter was upset. “She was very embarrassed by this, and she just said,” I can’t talk about this, “” said Michelle.

Nicholas Thompson, CBS News editor and contributor, said that hackers were taking advantage of millions of new Zoom users.

“The Internet brings out people’s basic instincts. It’s true for every new platform,” he said. Speaking of novice users, he said, “They don’t know the privacy settings. They don’t know how to secure them, and so suddenly they’re vulnerable to monsters who want to interrupt and insult them.”

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan said his company is unprepared for the influx of novice users.

“I think this is a mistake and a lesson learned,” he said.

He said companies using Zoom typically have IT departments that require employees to use passwords and activate additional security features, which new users often don’t.

“So this is also something new. Very often they are also Zoom users for the first time,” said Yuan.

When asked if it was fair to blame users and if the company had a responsibility to protect them, Yuan said, “Quite right, I think that’s why I say we don’t “We haven’t done a good job. When we offer the free service, we should have a training session, we should activate a password. With hindsight, we should have done it. Absolutely. It’s our watch.”

But Donnell Williams, who heads the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, was not entirely satisfied with the company’s responses. “It is not good,” he said.

Williams reunited more than 200 people at a Zoom conference meeting on Wednesday, when someone hacked and drew a picture of the male genitals on the screen, and then began to make racist comments.

“And then the insults, I mean, using the word N. I mean, in front of all of my attendees, who are respected people in our community,” said Williams.

Thompson said the hacks damaged Zoom’s reputation.

“I think there will be a success for Zoom, no doubt. People are going to have some negative connotations about the Zoom bombs and the privacy breaches for a long time with this company,” he said.

On the other hand, he said, most people still want the service, including respondents, on Zoom, for this story.

“I don’t blame Zoom a little bit,” said Michelle. “It was a bad experience for these children, and I hope it doesn’t happen again, that’s for sure.”

Yuan said he was taking steps to resolve the problem. Passwords have now been set up by default, and Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools will use an additional security feature called a “waiting room”, which allows users to see who is joining and restrict the access. Anyone can add this functionality in their settings.

To learn more about the measures taken by the company and to learn more about activating the security functions on Zoom, you can read Yuan’s blog.