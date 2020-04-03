In Zahara, however, no cases of Covid-19 have been recorded among its 1,400 inhabitants. “It’s been over two weeks, and I think it’s a good sign,” Galván told CNN.

The mayor’s drastic measures have the full support of city dwellers, and especially of the elderly. Almost a quarter of the inhabitants of Zahara are over 65; there are more than 30 residents in a retirement home. Nearby towns and villages have seen infections and several deaths from coronavirus.

The white houses and narrow streets of Zahara cling to the steep hill, looking at the medieval fortifications and descending towards a reservoir and hilly olive groves. One hour from Seville by car, it is a popular destination for visitors from all over the world. Galván says that in the first days, they had to turn back French and German tourists who were not aware of the local government measures.

The checkpoint on the only access road is managed by a single police officer. Two men dressed in protective clothing normally used to spray olive groves wash vehicles passing through with a mixture of bleach and water. Vehicles even have to go through some sort of sheep to make sure their tires are disinfected.

“There is no car going through the checkpoint that is not disinfected,” says Galván.

The mayor admits that such measures could be 20% to 80% effective, but said that this is to reassure. “We have managed to give peace to our neighbors,” he said. “They know that no” unknown “person can enter.”

Similar sanitation precautions have been introduced inside Zahara. “Every Monday and Thursday at 5.30 pm, a group of ten people go out into the streets to disinfect the city, all the streets, the squares and the exterior houses”, explains Galván.

One of them is the local farmer Antonio Atienza, whose tractor passes through the city by spraying the streets.

A local business pays two women to deliver groceries and medicine to reduce the number of people on the streets, especially those most vulnerable to the virus. They work around 11 hours a day and their order book is growing.

One, Auxi Rascon, 48, said the response from other citizens was wonderful.

“They are very happy because they do not need to go out, they feel protected and confident,” she said. Rascon is also proud of the city’s quick response. “They took the right steps at the right time, and now we see the results,” she told CNN by phone.

In addition to organizing the delivery service, the Zaharilla Women’s Association takes care of the elderly who cannot cook for themselves (leaving food at their doorstep) and organizes basic repairs for them. . A Facebook page created for older residents has started a campaign to have their old photographs published online. Luisa Ruiz Luna, who launched the initiative, says it has taken off and is “a great way for Zaharenos living abroad to interact with us, in addition to exercising memory.”

The city also equipped two cars with music and lights, “so that children can come to their balconies and enjoy them,” says Galván.

The economic vitality of hundreds of small Spanish cities like Zahara is provided by family businesses and “autonomos” – the self-employed. The city council therefore used its contingency fund to cover the costs of electricity, water and taxes for local businesses during the national state of emergency. Tourism-dependent bars and restaurants – there are 19 such establishments in Zahara – would otherwise go as far as the wall.

For Galván, it’s more than financial aid. It is about preserving Zahara as a community. Her father was born in the city. But the mayor knows that in the end, Zahara will need help from Madrid or the regional government if the national isolation continues.

“We will need some kind of financial lung if this continues,” Galván told CNN.

Like millions of Spaniards, he scrutinizes the daily newsletters of the Ministry of Health Covid-19, hoping that, like the sieges of Zahara in past centuries, this will also pass.