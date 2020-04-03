President Trump’s re-election campaign told Republican Senate candidate Jeff Sessions Thursday to stop calling himself a Trump ally, saying “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“We only assume that your campaign does this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama by making them believe that the president supports your candidacy in the next second round election.” Nothing could be further from the truth, “said Trump campaign manager Michael Glassner in a letter to Sessions, an Alabama senator before Trump appointed him attorney general.

Sessions was an early and loyal supporter of Trump, but ran anger when he recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House campaign.

Trump forced him to leave his post as attorney general in November 2018 just after the midterm elections that led the Democrats to retake the House.

Sessions attempted to return to the Senate, and he and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville finished shoulder to shoulder in early March in a primary Republican race and will face off in a second round.

Trump has already approved Tuberville and made it clear that he doesn’t want anything to do with the sessions.

The Trump team apparently challenged a direct mail campaign announcement in which Sessions pledged support for the president.

“The letter even makes the delusional claim that you are” Trump’s # 1 supporter, “” Glassner wrote.

“President Trump and his campaign do not support your efforts to return to the United States Senate. We demand that you and your campaign immediately stop distributing letters – or any other similar communication – that wrongly suggest otherwise, ”he said.

The sessions last month responded to Trump’s approval of Tuberville, saying he remained true to the president’s agenda.

“I am one of the architects of the Trump agenda – I have always supported it and always will. Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this program, because my principles, like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and are unwavering, ”Sessions tweeted.

Trump a day earlier approved the former coach in a tweet.

“Tommy Tuberville is a candidate for the United States Senate of the Grand State of Alabama. Tommy was a great football head coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA / KAG or our country down! Tommy will protect your second amendment (which is under siege), is strong on crime and the border, and truly LOVES our military and veterinarians. He will be a great senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my complete and total approval. I love Alabama! ” Trump wrote.

But Sessions also had a sharp message for the president in a follow-up tweet.

“We are Alabama. No one is telling us how to vote or what to do, ”he wrote.

Trump called the appointment of Attorney General’s Sessions “the biggest mistake” of his presidency.

The runoff was scheduled for the end of March but was postponed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Reuters