Ohio woman says coronavirus has “destroyed” her family – killing parents and brother while husband remains hospitalized for life, reports say.

Kelly Conkey Billups, 54, said COVID-19 first killed the life of 51-year-old brother David Conkey on Sunday before his parents, Lewis and Judith Conkey, died hours apart Tuesday In a hospital, Columbus Dispatch reports.

“It broke my family,” Conkey Billups told the newspaper when she was quarantined at her Grove City home.

“It’s like a nightmare. It’s like … knowing that a big winter storm is blowing and you are getting ready and you are hanging on and you are just wondering how it will go, how long it will last and what happens when everything is over and how you will unearth yourself. “

But after seeing her brother and parents die within a few days, Conkey Billups said she “didn’t know how to dig in.”

Worse still, her 51-year-old husband, Don Billups, remained under ventilator on Wednesday evening while he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, she told the newspaper.

Don Billups initially tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors suspect the result was a false negative. The results of a second screening are awaited, WJW-TV reports.

Her brother, who tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago, fell ill in early March upon returning to his home in Austintown after helping their 75-year-old mother move into a rehabilitation center in Hilliard , reports the Dispatch.

He was then diagnosed with double ear and sinus infections before being placed on a ventilator, said his sister.

A few days later, the couple’s father, Lewis Conkey, 77, fell ill, followed by his 57-year-old wife.

The pain got worse on March 23 when Conkey Billups had to call an ambulance for her husband, who texted him saying he couldn’t breathe, she said.

“My parents were absolutely amazing,” said Conkey Billups at the Dispatch. “They did everything – everything – together for 57 years. Really, we just did everything together as a family. It was all of us or none of us. “

Conkey Billups’ parents and brother all had underlying health issues, reports WJW-TV.

As she continues to pray for her husband’s recovery, Conkey Billups had a message for others trying to navigate the new reality created by the global pandemic.

“Most importantly, I want people to understand the urgency of staying at home and the social distance,” she said. “This is what I want to take home. I want to save another family from the pain and trauma we are going through. “

Conkey Billups’ daughter, meanwhile, said that she and her mother – who works as a real estate agent in Grove City – did not show any of the flu-like symptoms that ravaged her family.

The pain, however, is almost overwhelming, she said.

“We are hanging in there,” Katie Gardbrandt told WJW-TV.

“We have received a lot of prayer, support and love from all of our family, friends, many people we don’t know, as well as from the hospital. And that’s really what drives us forward. “