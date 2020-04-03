In a ruling released Thursday, US district judge William Conley extended the deadline for returning absentee ballots from April 7 to April 13. He also extended the state’s deadline to request absentee ballots from Thursday to Friday, and said the state should also count the ballots of those who present “a written statement or other statement” that they could not get a witness to sign their ballot.

But he did not move the primary despite calls from mayors and concerns of local and local election officials about a critical shortage of poll workers that led Evers to say he would deploy the National Guard in the polling stations.

The move comes after a spate of lawsuits calling for changes to the Wisconsin primary, which has led national and state Democratic parties to side with advocacy groups in search of more flexible rules for voting by correspondence, while national and national republicans have argued that the elections should go as planned.

Last week, Evers asked the Republican-led Legislative Assembly to send each voter in Wisconsin a mail-in ballot. But Republican lawmakers said there was too little time, and Evers said he saw himself as limited by law to move the main date. Conley’s decision comes on the same day as National Democratic Convention , originally scheduled for July in Milwaukee, has been postponed until August. Conley strongly criticized Evers and the GOP-led legislature in a multi-hour hearing Wednesday for failing to move the primary – but said it was their decision, not his place to move the elections. “This is a public health crisis that the state legislature and the governor have refused to accept as serious enough to stop the statewide elections,” said Conley. The judge made similar criticisms in his ruling Thursday. “Undoubtedly, election day on April 7 will create an unprecedented burden not only for aspiring voters, but also for poll workers, poll workers and, in fact, the state,” he said. he writes in the 53-page decision. “As much as the court would prefer the legislature and governor of Wisconsin to consider public health before any political consideration, this does not appear on the maps. Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as that state health official will take this action for them. “ The Wisconsin Democratic Party broke up with Evers and asked for the primary to be postponed. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also said it should be delayed. But former Democratic president Vice President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he thought it could go ahead, noting that more than 1.1 million people had asked for ballots. by mail. “I think it could be done based on what I hear in the news and what I understand from the governor and others say. But it’s up to them,” said Biden.

