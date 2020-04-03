While the rest of the world is interested in lockouts, China reopens cautiously. Next week, for the first time in two months, people will be allowed to leave Wuhan, the pandemic zero point. But while China seems to be turning a page on the virus, questions arise as to the reliability of its recovery.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Are scarves really better than masks, as Trump said?

A: Trump’s claim that scarves can work better than masks is not supported by CDC directives to health workers. While scarves can offer some protection, the CDC describes homemade options (such as scarves and bandanas) as a last resort if masks are not available.
WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY

Stay at home

With more than 6,000 deaths and counts, Largest US Coronavirus Expert Requests US Home Stay Orders (Florida was the last to do so). In the hardest-hit state, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says hospital beds are not a problem – but ventilators are. Cuomo warned that state stock could be spent in just six days if the rate of infection continues: “It’s like a slow-moving hurricane.”

Navy captain dismissed

Commander of an American aircraft carrier infected with the virus has been relieved of his duties for exercising “poor judgment” a few days after writing a memo warning that decisive action was necessary to save the life of the ship’s crew.

Economic tolls

March employment report to be released today, marks the start of the American job market after the surge. But – one day after unemployment claims in the United States hit an unthinkable figure of 10 million in just two weeks – he won’t be able to tell us how bad things are likely to be.
Stock markets are mixed after Crude oil jumped yesterday to a record 25% on hopes (aroused by Trump) for a truce in the world price war.

Zoombombing

As the Zoom video conferencing app explodes in popularity, federal officials warn of a potential new privacy and security issue called “Zoombombing”. What is Zoombombing, you ask? The term refers to trolls hijacking calls to harass participants. The founder and CEO of Zoom apologized for this problem.

Pandemic propaganda

Former State Department officials have been “mystified” and “perplexed” by American purchase of medical supplies in Russia – a decision which, according to experts, is a propaganda victory for Vladimir Putin. But at a time when coronavirus cases are increasing inside Russia, the perceived public relations cascade did not go well at home, Nathan Hodge writes.

True isolation

While the death toll in Spain is over 10,000, a hilltop town that has cut itself off from the world has managed to remain intact against the virus, Tim Lister and Claudia Rebaza write.

ON OUR RADAR

BEST TIPS

  • Filing unemployment benefits in the United States? Read this first.
  • If you are thinking about quitting smoking, there is no time like the current pandemic. here’s why.
  • Wondering if a loss of smell or taste is an early sign that you have a coronavirus? Try this “jelly test”.

TODAY’S PODCAST

“Our species is capable of doing incredible things. We can put people on the moon. People live in space for a year … We can beat that, I’m sure.” – Retired astronaut Scott Kelly

After spending a year in space, Scott Kelly is an expert in managing extreme isolation. The retired astronaut shares valuable advice with CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, on how to deal with social separation on earth. Listen now. And grant to hear Gupta answer more of your questions.

