YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED
Q: Are scarves really better than masks, as Trump said?
WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY
Stay at home
Navy captain dismissed
Economic tolls
Zoombombing
Pandemic propaganda
True isolation
ON OUR RADAR
- How can photographers capture the human connection to the era of coronaviruses? These images may have the answer, Fiona Sinclair Scott writes.
- Global blockages have apparently made the world much quieter. Seismologists also notice.
- If you, like many others trapped at home, have found a welcome escape from Netflix’s latest documentary series “Tiger King”, you might be wondering why these sequined leopard print blouses are so fascinating. We have the answer.
- Some internet corners claim that the 2011 American thriller “Contagion” predicted Covid-19. How the film resists reality.
- Players from one of Australia’s most popular professional sports teams could be quarantined on a luxury island in a bold plan to put them back on the ground – and on TV.
BEST TIPS
- Filing unemployment benefits in the United States? Read this first.
- If you are thinking about quitting smoking, there is no time like the current pandemic. here’s why.
- Wondering if a loss of smell or taste is an early sign that you have a coronavirus? Try this “jelly test”.
TODAY’S PODCAST
“Our species is capable of doing incredible things. We can put people on the moon. People live in space for a year … We can beat that, I’m sure.” – Retired astronaut Scott Kelly
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/CimmkttRX9M/index.html