Explaining world news to a global audience: this is the mission of CNN 10 , a 10-minute news show that appears as a daily digital video on CNN.com. CNN 10 replaces CNN Student News, the longest network program broadcast for the first time in 1989. CNN 10 now serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news programs, ideal for explanatory researchers on the go or in class. The priority of the show is to identify stories of international significance, and then clearly describe why they make the news, who is affected and how the events fit into a complex international society. Viewers will learn from each story on CNN 10. The show maintains a neutral stance on controversial topics. It seeks to provide multiple perspectives, clear illustrations and general overviews instead of graphic descriptions.

Where can I find CNN 10?

You can watch it as a streaming video or download it as a free podcast, both available on our website. The show is available Monday through Friday and is available free of charge. No registration or subscription is required.

Note: If you are a teacher using this in a classroom, it is always recommended to preview each episode.