More States Issue Home Stay Orders
As the number of Covid-19 cases increases in the United States, many governors are issuing home stay orders across the state. Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss what has taken some states so long to take this precaution.
Expert responses
Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as well as the White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answer your questions about Covid-19.
He’s participating in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, here’s why
Neal Browning, a volunteer in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, explains to CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta why he thought it was important to participate in the experimental trial.
Chris Cuomo: I lost 13 pounds in 2 days
Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta introduce themselves with the anchor Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for Covid-19 and discusses what it is like to have the virus.
New York: the American epicenter of the coronavirus
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss how his state, which is the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic, is managing the pandemic.
Psychological assessment of a pandemic
