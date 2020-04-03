Inspectors for Medicare and Medicaid service centers (CMS) discovered three shortcomings “in immediate danger” as well as several less serious problems during their first visit to the establishment from March 6 to 16, as shown in a summary of this visit.

“The establishment has not set up a system guaranteeing a rapid action in the event of an respiratory epidemic identified in the establishment”, writes the federal agency in the report, explaining why Life Care did not provide its residents an adequate level of care.

“There was no evidence that the facility recognized all of the possible systemic risks and concerns associated with this known epidemic,” said the report.

At least 35 coronavirus deaths are associated with the Washington state facility, officials said. The virus has infected two thirds of residents and dozens of staff.

While more evidence shows young adults can get seriously ill of the coronavirus, the the elderly and those with underlying conditions are the most vulnerable to die from the virus. Other serious problems identified by the inspectors include the failure to “provide prompt notification to public health authorities” and to provide “24 hour emergency medical services during the crisis.” “By not acting in a timely fashion and implementing a settlement plan, we have created an environment that exposes new admissions and other residents to the risk of injury and death,” says the inspection report. . The inspectors visited the facility again on March 29 and found that even if the “immediate danger” problems were resolved, “substantial non-compliance” persisted. House officials said CMS was a valued partner. “We are working hard to respond to their current concerns in a timely and respectful manner to provide our residents with the best care,” officials said in a statement. The center is also facing loss of Medicare and Medicaid funding if it does not correct the problems. “We will continue to work with CMS to find solutions to their current concerns,” said the Life Care Center statement. Nursing home now has until September 16 to “fix all gaps and return to full compliance” before CMS prevents facility from participating in Medicare / Medicaid, says letter sent by federal agency at the establishment on Wednesday. In addition, the agency imposed a civil fine of $ 13,585 per day for breaches from February 12 to March 27, for a total of $ 611,325, the letter said. Life Care has the right to appeal, according to the CMS report. The parent company, Life Care Center, operates more than 200 facilities in 28 states.

Steve Almasy, Madeline Holcombe and Sara Sidner of CNN contributed to this report.

