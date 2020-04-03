Music director Tom Corson bought his second impressive estate in less than a year, buying a golf property from Rancho Mirage for $ 2.9 million, according to records.

The purchase comes about 10 months after the Warner Records co-chair bought a Beverly Hills home from actress Jessica Alba.

Listed for $ 4.2 million, the spectacular spectacle catches the eye with its column-lined exterior and vast living spaces. Double glass doors open to the 6,170 square foot home, which has four bedrooms and six bathrooms on one floor.

The open floor plan resembles a hotel lobby with a spacious dining room, lounge, and curved wet bar, all surrounding a black double-sided fireplace. Other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen, a sunny dining area, and a desk with built-in elements.

Almost all spaces open to the outside, where a patio that can accommodate 100 people extends to the rear of the house. Lined with sculptures and drought-resistant landscaping, the space descends to a swimming pool and spa fed by a fountain that offers views of the mountain and the fairway.

Corson has been in the music world since the 80s, spending stays at A&M Records, Capitol Records and Columbia Records before becoming president of RCA Records. In 2018, he became co-president and chief operating officer of Warner Records.

Carol Graff-Radford of Bennion Deville Homes holds the list. Carol Corcoran of Better Homes and Gardens Leaskou Partners represented Corson.