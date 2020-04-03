Shujana Anthony loved being a waitress, she told CNN. But restaurants across the country have been hit hard by the mandatory closings due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Anthony was among many who are now without pay.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Anthony said that she did not know how she was going to pay the $ 1,100 rent for her apartment.

“I don’t know,” she said. “When you are afraid, you see nothing but fear.”

Enter Tami Vaughn, a viewer from Illinois, who contacted CNN to offer to pay Anthony’s rent.

CNN’s Erin Burnett announced the good news to Anthony on Thursday. “Shut up!” Said Anthony. “I’m a bit shocked right now and overwhelmed, but yet super grateful.” “I’m just moved by what she’s going through,” Vaughn told CNN. “And I know that so many people live” the same thing. “I just wanted to help, even if it’s just a little bit, and maybe she can pay it in advance, even if it’s a year from now, and who she wants,” said Vaughn . “Just spread kindness.” By sound, Anthony is ready to take up this challenge. “I can’t sit back and be sad,” said Anthony, noting that there might be other people in the restaurant industry who weren’t as strong as she could help him. “I have to take this opportunity to think, what can I build for those who don’t know what else to do?”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/h7YTJjZlEfU/index.html