Asked at a White House briefing if he is considering a temporary ban on domestic flights and train travel, Trump said he is considering how to handle flights to and from “hot spots” virus, but that it was “a very difficult thing” to shut down “whole transportation systems.” He also said that safeguards were already in place.

“They do tests on the airlines – very solid tests – to go up and down. They do tests on the trains – up, down”, he said.

The facts first: There is no evidence that passengers on planes and trains in the United States are not tested for coronavirus, let alone when they get on and off. Trump may have wanted to refer to screening – which involves questions and sometimes temperature checks – rather than real tests, but the big U.S. airlines and the railroad company Amtrak aren’t screening either. Some aircraft passengers are subject to government landing control, but most passengers are not – and this control, unlike tests, cannot conclusively determine if someone has the virus.

Under a Trump administration directive, passengers returning to the United States from Iran, China, and most European countries must undergo “enhanced entry control” by the federal government, which may include temperature controls and questions about their current condition and medical history.
There is also a patchwork of state controls at airports. Some states, like Florida and Texas screened passengers from specific locations, such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – states for which the federal government has issued a notice against non-essential travel. Rhode island got the national guard To ask questions of people arriving at Warwick Airport from many departure points.

But testing – which can take as little as filling out a form – is not the same as testing to find out if someone has been infected. And most American passengers are in no way checked during disembarkation.

Other countries conduct more screening of air and rail passengers than the United States. Canada announced this week that all passengers would undergo a basic health check before boarding and that passengers with symptoms common to the virus not be allowed to board.
South Korea was test all plane passengers arriving from Europe. South Korea also screened all passengers embarkation to the United States.

Amtrak, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment by 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines asked questions of the industry association Airlines for America, which declined to comment.

Amtrak says on his website that it has taken additional measures to protect passenger safety, such as increasing the frequency of cleaning and selling tickets for only half the capacity of trains. Airlines companies also say they took action to keep the planes clean and to keep people on board at greater distances than usual.

