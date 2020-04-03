Asked at a White House briefing if he is considering a temporary ban on domestic flights and train travel, Trump said he is considering how to handle flights to and from “hot spots” virus, but that it was “a very difficult thing” to shut down “whole transportation systems.” He also said that safeguards were already in place.
The facts first: There is no evidence that passengers on planes and trains in the United States are not tested for coronavirus, let alone when they get on and off. Trump may have wanted to refer to screening – which involves questions and sometimes temperature checks – rather than real tests, but the big U.S. airlines and the railroad company Amtrak aren’t screening either. Some aircraft passengers are subject to government landing control, but most passengers are not – and this control, unlike tests, cannot conclusively determine if someone has the virus.
But testing – which can take as little as filling out a form – is not the same as testing to find out if someone has been infected. And most American passengers are in no way checked during disembarkation.
Amtrak, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment by 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines asked questions of the industry association Airlines for America, which declined to comment.
