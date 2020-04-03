Asked at a White House briefing if he is considering a temporary ban on domestic flights and train travel, Trump said he is considering how to handle flights to and from “hot spots” virus, but that it was “a very difficult thing” to shut down “whole transportation systems.” He also said that safeguards were already in place.

“They do tests on the airlines – very solid tests – to go up and down. They do tests on the trains – up, down”, he said

The facts first: There is no evidence that passengers on planes and trains in the United States are not tested for coronavirus, let alone when they get on and off. Trump may have wanted to refer to screening – which involves questions and sometimes temperature checks – rather than real tests, but the big U.S. airlines and the railroad company Amtrak aren’t screening either. Some aircraft passengers are subject to government landing control, but most passengers are not – and this control, unlike tests, cannot conclusively determine if someone has the virus.