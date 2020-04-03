In March, the economy cut 701,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the first time the economy had lost jobs in a month since September 2010. Last month was the worst for American jobs since March 2009.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.4% after a nearly 50-year low of 3.5%. This is the highest unemployment rate since August 2017 and the largest one-month change in the unemployment rate since January 1975.

Most of the job destruction took place in restaurants and bars, where the economy lost 417,400 jobs. Retailers cut 46,200 jobs, and health care jobs fell 43,000 jobs due to routine visits to dentists and doctors’ offices.

If there’s an ounce of good news in the March report, it’s that most of the layoffs were temporary: 1.8 million people were temporarily unemployed last month, up from 1 million in February.

The employment situation could worsen But the job market will likely start to get worse from next month. The figures in the employment report come from two surveys. A survey of 60,000 households and a survey of 145,000 businesses and government agencies. These surveys are conducted during the week, including the 12th day of the month, which in this case was the second week of March. Business closings and home support orders only started this week and only really gained momentum the following week. The April jobs report, which will not be released until May 8, could include the nearly 10 million Americans who first applied for unemployment benefits as the epidemic forced businesses to close and people to stay at home. In many states, people can file unemployment claims if they have been put on leave or their hours have been reduced, this does not necessarily mean that the 10 million people have lost their jobs completely. But jobless claims, which are released every Thursday morning, are probably a better real-time indicator of labor market pain than the monthly job report. The American unemployment rate could also increase considerably. In the Labor Department’s monthly employment report, people can be classified as “unemployed” as long as they are available for work, have looked for work in the past four weeks and have not found one. This regardless of whether or not they have applied for benefits. How could he get bad? One of the worst forecasts comes from the Saint-Louis Fed, which predicted that unemployment could exceed 30% for example. If this happens, it will be higher than in the Great Depression. The unemployment rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933, according to historical estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The highest unemployment rate in the Great Recession was 10% in October 2009. Goldman Sachs economists predict the unemployment rate will reach 15% by the middle of the year. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics expects layoffs to reach 20 million and an unemployment rate increasing between 13% and 16% based on analysis of the Google search history for “unemployment” as well as all regular government statistics. The unemployment rate could reach 10.1% in April, according to Paul Ashworth of Capitol Economics. The Congressional Budget Office expects unemployment to exceed 10% in the second quarter, he said Thursday – CNN’s Christine Romans contributed to this report

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/economy/march-jobs-report-coronavirus/index.html