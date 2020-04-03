It looks like Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch are banning their baseball season ban for the scandal of theft of the Houston Astros signs, even if no baseball is being played.

Luhnow, the former Astros general manager, and Hinch, the former Astros director, will complete their suspensions even if no match is played this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN.

Choosing the right words is a lesson: in sentencing in January, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said suspensions ceased “after the end of the World Series 2020”. If Manfred had suspended Luhnow and Hinch for a specific number of matches, their suspensions would not have started until the matches had been played.

Hinch and Luhnow were convicted by Major League Baseball and were later fired by Astros owner Jim Crane in January following an MLB investigation that detailed how the Astros used a robbery system. illegal signs throughout the 2017 season – which ended with a Dodgers World Series Championship – and in the 2018 season.

No Astros player was punished and the team was not stripped of their World Series title. Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, lost his job as manager of the Boston Red Sox and Carlos Beltrán, who ended his playing career with the 2017 Astros, lost his job as manager of the New York Mets.

In addition to suspending Luhnow and Hinch, MLB chose the Astros’ first and second round picks in 2020 and 2021 and fined them $ 5 million.

Although Luhnow and Hinch’s suspensions are served before the 2021 season, there is no guarantee that jobs will await them. It could easily happen that neither of the two men is hired by a team as quickly, if ever.

Certainly don’t expect the Dodgers to offer them jobs.