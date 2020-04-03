The impact of its main legislative accomplishment – a large, heavily corporate-focused tax cut bill – is now theoretical after having mainly made share buybacks and dividend payments rather than a boom business investment. Perhaps the surge in business investment would ultimately have materialized. But now we will never know.

Economic growth is falling from a cliff, with estimates for a drop in the first quarter of about 4% and a drop in the second quarter of 25% or more. Stocks have slumped about 30% since the February record. Oil prices are falling, which means cheap gas but also a blow to the energy sector, hitting the Red States hardest and undermining Trump’s energy dominance United.

Trump will head for re-election as the economy struggles to emerge from a deep recession that some economists say may turn into a depression. The pieces are in place for Trump to end like Herbert Hoover, who saw his presidency destroyed by the depression and his response. Trump’s challenge will be to quickly reverse this impression by rallying Republicans to adopt spending and social programs that are even more deficit-fueled, forcing the President to be more like Franklin D. Roosevelt and less like the smaller conservatives who helped fuel its ascent to the White House.

“The economic and social foundations of the Trump era are giving way to the economic logic of pandemics,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the financial firm RSM US. “In a clear and sober assessment, if on November 3, 2020, there are more than 100,000 dead and the unemployment rate is 15%, Trump will not be re-elected. We could resuscitate George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and I doubt they can survive that either. “

There are of course other possible outcomes.

If efforts to curb the growth of the virus succeed quickly and if an effective vaccine is discovered sooner than expected, then perhaps the economy can recover more quickly than many believe. The Trump administration, Congress, and the Federal Reserve acted quickly enough to inject billions of dollars into the economy to stem the tide of layoffs and put money in the pockets of millions of Americans – potentially creating the conditions for ‘a V-shaped rebound in the economy.

Some of these efforts – particularly emergency small business loans – got off to a difficult start, with many large banks like JPMorgan Chase saying the rules are not clear enough for them to start lending. It can also take weeks before millions of Americans receive their direct cash stimulus payments.

But the president is nothing if not a master of framing the narrative in whatever way he sees fit. And the first positive poll figures for his handling of the virus – although it is disappearing – suggest that there is at least the possibility that he can campaign as the president who pushed the virus away and restarted the economy after taking a massive punch in the face. But it takes a lot of things to go remarkably – if not impossible – to the right. And so far, this has not happened.

“He can still resuscitate his program – if the virus disappears by the summer,” said Gregory Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments. “But he risks losing in November, and the risks are increasing every day. The public will not give it high marks for having anticipated and managed this crisis. But he is a master seller and could turn a story by October as things turn around. But Democrats’ announcements will continue to repeat his dismissive comments on the virus from March. “

Other analysts note that Trump’s chances of winning online betting markets increased during the coronavirus crisis. And the nation is now so polarized – and Trump’s basic support so solid – that the presidential election will likely be near no matter what the economy.

“He can certainly win if it turns into a quick recovery and he can signal an improvement trend and take credit for it,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. “And he can argue the point, which has already been made, that” How do you fire a wartime president in the middle of combat? “”

The question is whether it appears that Trump is a wartime president who loses the fight.

Most economists suggest that the economic impact of the coronavirus will be much higher in the April jobs report, scheduled for May 8. This figure is likely to send shock waves across Washington and Wall Street and underscore the challenge Trump faces to avoid a Hoover style loss in November.

“With some 10 million initial claims for unemployment insurance, the economy will lose nearly 15 million jobs in next month’s report for April,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “The economic damage is due to the closings of companies across the country necessary to contain the virus. GDP is a quarter lower today because of the impact of spillovers. “

Trump and other White House advisers have regularly lamented that the economy was booming before the coronavirus hit and should have put the president in place for a strong run for re-election. They now know that the president’s future depends on a rapid decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and a rapid return to the economy in the second half.

Trump himself has alternated between violent clashes with Democrats and state governors over the response to the virus and ambitious calls to the country to unite and fight.

“The American spirit is adamant, steadfast and unbreakable,” the president said this week. “It is incredible. I have never seen anything like it, the way – the way people united, the unity of this country.

And he predicted a dramatic rebound later this year, before his electoral fate was determined, backed by a fourth aid package to support the coronavirus response. “I think we are going to have a great rebound and there is great energy and great pent-up demand and as you know,” phase three “has been great and” phase four “if that will be great”, predicted Trump.

There are significant obstacles to achieving Trump’s rebound scenario. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday that the federal government should impose a national home stay order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This could help on the health front, but would cause even more economic hardship in the short term.

“I don’t understand why this doesn’t happen”, Fauci told CNN on a national home stay order. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we don’t do this. We really should be. “

And at the moment, there is little agreement in Congress on what exactly a federal phase four rescue plan would look like. Trump wants $ 2 trillion in infrastructure spending. Senator Mitch McConnell said he wanted to wait to see the impact of phase 3 before considering a new package. And the Democrats led by the Speaker Nancy Pelosi have a long list of demands, including more help for states, localities and individuals that Republicans can oppose.

The brutal figures expected in the coming months could prompt Washington to propose another big bipartisan rescue plan. But by then, it may be too late to improve Trump’s electoral prospects.

“If economists and the markets see a light at the end of the tunnel this fall, Trump may have a chance,” said Valliere. “But it will all depend on whether or not a rapid recovery is obtained, and that is far from certain. A more likely scenario is a modest and interrupted recovery which may not accelerate before the start of the year but it would be too late for Trump. “