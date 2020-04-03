“This morning the president was retested for Covid-19, using a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He’s healthy and symptom-free,” White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo distributed by Grisham.

The note, released to reporters moments before the president appeared for Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing, said Trump was tested that morning and got the results 15 minutes later.

“I did a test. He just came out, he’s from the White House doctor,” Trump said during the briefing while holding the memo.

“You may have it, I just went out. I just took it this morning. And I took it, it literally took me a minute to take it and it took me – I guess that it was 14 or 15 minutes (for the results). I went to work, I did not wait for him, but he said that it had taken 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and he said that the president had a negative result for Covid-19. “