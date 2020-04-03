“This morning the president was retested for Covid-19, using a new rapid point-of-care test capability. He’s healthy and symptom-free,” White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo distributed by Grisham.
The note, released to reporters moments before the president appeared for Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing, said Trump was tested that morning and got the results 15 minutes later.
“I did a test. He just came out, he’s from the White House doctor,” Trump said during the briefing while holding the memo.
“You may have it, I just went out. I just took it this morning. And I took it, it literally took me a minute to take it and it took me – I guess that it was 14 or 15 minutes (for the results). I went to work, I did not wait for him, but he said that it had taken 14 minutes or something with a conclusion and he said that the president had a negative result for Covid-19. “
Trump added that he took the test “really out of curiosity to see how fast it worked, how fast it worked.”
“It’s a lot easier. I did them both and the second one is much nicer,” he said of his second test.
Trump had previously tested negative for the virus in mid-March after contacting two people who had tested positive.
Last month, the White House announced that it would start checking the temperature of people in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Z8XVsSYgLi4/index.html