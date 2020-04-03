President Trump tore up Senator Chuck Schumer on Thursday, calling the high-ranking Democrat a “bad” senator whose focus on dismissal has left New York “completely unprepared” for the coronavirus.

“No wonder the AOC and others are considering running against you in primary school. If they did, they would likely win, “taunted Trump in a letter.

“If you had spent less time on your ridiculous indictment hoax, which went on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my number of polls), and instead focused on helping to New Yorkers, so New York would not have been as completely unprepared for “the invisible enemy,” “Trump wrote.

In a Wednesday night appearance on CNN and in a Thursday letter to Trump, Schumer urged the appointment of a senior officer to lead the administration of the Defense Production Act to force companies to make masks, fans and other equipment.

Trump replied in his letter: “Thank you for your Democratic public relations letter and the incorrect sound clips, which are false in every way.”

Trump wrote that Schumer knew the naval rear admiral. John Polowczyk is already in charge of distributing supplies to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“A” senior military officer “is responsible for purchasing, distribution, etc. His name is Rear Admiral John Polowczyk,” wrote Trump. “He works 24 hours a day and is widely respected by everyone. If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it. “

Trump wrote that DPA was used to force companies to produce products, often without dictates because it “has been a powerful lever.”

“You should have prepared New York much better than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was way behind in its fight against the virus,” wrote Trump, referring to two members. of the White House. coronavirus working group.

“Fortunately, we have worked with your state and city governments, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to get the job done. You have been missing, except for the “press”. Although you have declared that you do not like Andrew Cuomo, you must begin to work with him for the good of all New Yorkers. “

Trump added, “I have known you for many years, but I never knew how bad you were a senator for New York State until I became president.”

Trump was removed from office last year, and a Senate trial lasted until February 5, when Trump was acquitted of abusing his power by pushing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and then obstruct the Congress. COVID-19 appeared in Wuhan, China in late December and cases increased in January and February before becoming a global pandemic.

Trump told reporters in February that he thought Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would challenge Schumer, the minority leader in the Senate, in 2022 and that she would “kick his butt”.

More than 235,000 US residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday, more than 5,600 of whom died. New York is the national epicenter with around 40% of the cases.